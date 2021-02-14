Connect with us

Jon Moxley Set To Fight Davey Boy Smith Jr. At Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 5

Published

2 hours ago

on

Jon Moxley

A major fight has been confirmed for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 5, with AEW’s Jon Moxley set to be in action.

Jon Moxley has been confirmed for the event which will take on February 20, where he will take on another former WWE Superstar and Bloodsport veteran, Davey Boy Smith Jr.


Moxley was originally set to face Josh Barnett himself at the second Bloodsport event until an MRSA infection stopped that from happening. Then the match was planned again for WWE WrestleMania 36 weekend, which didn’t happen due to COVID-19.

However, Moxley did manage to make his Bloodsport debut back in October at GCW Collective where he defeated Chris Dickinson.

Vote For The 2020 Ryno Wrestling Review ‘Golden Horn’ Awards (& Enter To Win Some Great Prizes)

Published

2 months ago

on

Dec 27, 2020

By

2020 is nearly over (thankfully), so it’s time to reflect on the year-that-was in the world of pro wrestling.  It’s time for the 5th annual Ryno Wrestling Review ‘Golden Horn’ Awards, honoring the best (and worst) of 2020.

This year’s awards will be 100% chosen by YOU, the fans!  Voting is now open at this link.


As an added bonus (and ‘thank you’ to our listeners), we will be giving away a prize pack to one lucky voter.  To register, just add your name and email to your voting form.  Name and email are not required to simply vote, but ARE required for contest entry.  Voting closes January 10th.

Here are just SOME of the great items our winner will receive…

Tom Lawlor Confirms He Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Published

3 months ago

on

Nov 8, 2020

By

Unfortunately, MLW’s Tom Lawlor has confirmed that he has tested positive for Coronavirus recently, providing an update on his situation.

The former MLW World Heavyweight Champion noted that he has tested positive, but added that he will be undergoing more tests in the future to check on his status. However, for now, Lawlor has pulled out of certain commitments moving forwards to protect himself and others.


It is currently unknown whether or not Lawlor was part of the recent MLW The Restart tapings, which saw three nights of MLW tapings take place with 16 weeks of TV taped.

15 Names You May Not Have Realized Are Actually Former TNA/Impact Wrestling Champions

Published

7 months ago

on

Jul 27, 2020

By

slammiversary

Photo Credit: https://twitter.com/IMPACTWRESTLING

Can you believe that Impact Wrestling has existed in one form or another for over EIGHTEEN years now?

From its origins as a part of the National Wrestling Alliance, broadcasting weekly Total Nonstop Action pay-per-views, to the creation of Impact television and destination events like Lockdown, Slammiversary and Bound for Glory, hundreds of champions have come and gone through the doors of this Little Engine That Could promotion.


Some of those champions are iconic, becoming synonymous with the letters “TNA”. Names like AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Sting, Kurt Angle, Jeff Jarrett and Christopher Daniels. Others may have flown under the radar entirely.

On the following pages we have put together a list of FIFTEEN names that you may not have realized are actually former Impact Wrestling champions. We’re willing to bet that even the most fervent of fans may be tripped up by a few of these entries, and those new to the Impact product – prepare to have your minds blown.

Editor’s Note: This column was originally written in 2018.

Prev

