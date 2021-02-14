Jon Moxley Set To Fight Davey Boy Smith Jr. At Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 5

A major fight has been confirmed for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 5, with AEW’s Jon Moxley set to be in action.

Jon Moxley has been confirmed for the event which will take on February 20, where he will take on another former WWE Superstar and Bloodsport veteran, Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Moxley was originally set to face Josh Barnett himself at the second Bloodsport event until an MRSA infection stopped that from happening. Then the match was planned again for WWE WrestleMania 36 weekend, which didn’t happen due to COVID-19.

However, Moxley did manage to make his Bloodsport debut back in October at GCW Collective where he defeated Chris Dickinson.