Jon Moxley Talks Backstage Vibe At AEW Double Or Nothing, Says Brodie Lee “Has Nothing To Be Ashamed Of”

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley went through a war on Saturday night, defending his title against the “Exalted One” Brodie Lee in a physical spectacle.

The match eventually saw both men plummet through the entrance ramp, to the concrete floor below – but not even that was enough to stop the former Bludgeon Brother. A bloodied Mr. Brodie went on to absorb not one, but two of Moxley’s signature Paradigm Shifts, before finally succumbing to a brutal chokehold.

Following the pay-per-view, the still-reigning champion spoke with members of the media. While Mox had only been able to catch snippets of the show throughout the night, he compared the atmosphere backstage at Double or Nothing to winning the superbowl, praising the company for being one giant team at a time in history that has been very difficult on a lot of people.

“Everybody at AEW is a team. Even guys that are my rivals, technically still are my teammates. We’re all here to make AEW a success, and to bring entertainment to wrestling fans. To inject new energy into the wrestling business, and bring new fans in. That’s basically all of our goals at the end of the day.” “Right now, backstage, it feels like we just won the Superbowl. We put on a hell of a PPV top to bottom, and everybody’s just jacked up. We feel like we just won a game as the underdog. During a pandemic where we can’t have a regular crowd in the building, we’re in a strange situation, all these safety protocols – kind of with our backs up against the wall.”

Moxley also had a lot of positive things to say about his Double or Nothing opponent, claiming that he has nothing to be ashamed of following their world championship match.