Jon Moxley Talks Backstage Vibe At AEW Double Or Nothing, Says Brodie Lee “Has Nothing To Be Ashamed Of”

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley went through a war on Saturday night, defending his title against the “Exalted One” Brodie Lee in a physical spectacle.
The match eventually saw both men plummet through the entrance ramp, to the concrete floor below – but not even that was enough to stop the former Bludgeon Brother. A bloodied Mr. Brodie went on to absorb not one, but two of Moxley’s signature Paradigm Shifts, before finally succumbing to a brutal chokehold.
Following the pay-per-view, the still-reigning champion spoke with members of the media. While Mox had only been able to catch snippets of the show throughout the night, he compared the atmosphere backstage at Double or Nothing to winning the superbowl, praising the company for being one giant team at a time in history that has been very difficult on a lot of people.
“Everybody at AEW is a team. Even guys that are my rivals, technically still are my teammates. We’re all here to make AEW a success, and to bring entertainment to wrestling fans. To inject new energy into the wrestling business, and bring new fans in. That’s basically all of our goals at the end of the day.”
“Right now, backstage, it feels like we just won the Superbowl. We put on a hell of a PPV top to bottom, and everybody’s just jacked up. We feel like we just won a game as the underdog. During a pandemic where we can’t have a regular crowd in the building, we’re in a strange situation, all these safety protocols – kind of with our backs up against the wall.”
Moxley also had a lot of positive things to say about his Double or Nothing opponent, claiming that he has nothing to be ashamed of following their world championship match.
“I had my back up against the wall tonight against Brodie Lee. I felt a lot of motivation, not only because of the personal situation between me and Brodie, but you want a world title match to be a big thing, with a clear number one contender, and two months of build-up, a backstory, and this big thing. We had just this three-week thing.”
“Brodie, to his credit, stepped up on a three-week notice when he could be at home just waiting for the world to go back to normal to make his debut. But he jumped right into the fire in a dangerous match against me, he rolled the dice at Double or Nothing, and he came up short. I don’t think he has anything to be ashamed of. That was the toughest match I’ve had in AEW, and at a certain point I really was concerned that I was going to lose.”
“That’s the championship mindset. For the first time in AEW I felt like I was drowning and I couldn’t get out of water. I was frantically swimming for air, and that’s the championship mindset – you absolutely refuse to lose. You thrash, you kick, and you hold your breath until your eyes are popping out. And when you get that little opening you take it, and you win any way you can. You find ways to win.”
“There’s a lot of people out there having a lot of curveballs thrown at them, who are going to have to dig themselves out of financial holes, and adapt their businesses or their jobs. When you get a strange curveball thrown at you like Brodie Lee, and you’re getting powerbombed and thrown around the ring, and the stage is breaking, and shit’s just going bad – you gotta find a way. You find a way to win, and refuse to let anything bad win the day.”
“The best moment tonight, for me personally, was – you know, this man disrespected me. He stole my property. To leave him laying unconscious and bloody, and take my property back and casually stroll out of the ring, and show everybody what happens when you cross me – that was an extremely gratifying feeling.”