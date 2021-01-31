Jon Moxley is returning to the ring for New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

The AEW star made a surprise comeback on Friday night’s episode of NJPW STRONG, attacking KENTA following the show’s main event. Soon after, the promotion officially announced that Moxley will defend his IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship against KENTA at New Beginning USA on February 26.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Moxley has not stepped foot in a New Japan ring since defending his title against Minoru Suzuki at The New Beginning in Osaka last February.

During his absence, KENTA won a tournament for a briefcase earning him a future opportunity at the U.S. title. The briefcase essentially became the de facto championship, as he defended it on five separate occasions including a Wrestle Kingdom 15 match against Satoshi Kojima.

While it’s unknown if Moxley’s contract with AEW explicitly forbids him from appearing on New Japan shows in the United States, this will be the first time he competes on STRONG. The series is taped out of the LA Dojo and airs every Friday on NJPW World.