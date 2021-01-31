AEW
NJPW Announces Jon Moxley IWGP U.S. Title Defense For New Beginning USA 2021
Jon Moxley is returning to the ring for New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
The AEW star made a surprise comeback on Friday night’s episode of NJPW STRONG, attacking KENTA following the show’s main event. Soon after, the promotion officially announced that Moxley will defend his IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship against KENTA at New Beginning USA on February 26.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Moxley has not stepped foot in a New Japan ring since defending his title against Minoru Suzuki at The New Beginning in Osaka last February.
During his absence, KENTA won a tournament for a briefcase earning him a future opportunity at the U.S. title. The briefcase essentially became the de facto championship, as he defended it on five separate occasions including a Wrestle Kingdom 15 match against Satoshi Kojima.
While it’s unknown if Moxley’s contract with AEW explicitly forbids him from appearing on New Japan shows in the United States, this will be the first time he competes on STRONG. The series is taped out of the LA Dojo and airs every Friday on NJPW World.
13 Matches Announced For AEW DARK: Thunder Rosa In Action, Britt Baker Hosts ‘The Waiting Room’
All Elite Wrestling has announced 13 matches for next week’s episode of AEW DARK.
Thunder Rosa will get a warm-up ahead of her highly anticipated collision with Dr. Britt Baker DMD at Beach Break, while the good doctor hosts another episode of The Waiting Room, with special guest Ricky Starks. Plus Rey Fenix, SCU, the “Bad Boy” Joey Janela and more in action.
Here’s the full lineup:
- Tay Conti vs. Tesha Price
- Thunder Rosa vs. Dani Jordyn
- KC Navarro vs. Rey Fenix
- Ivelisse & Diamante vs. Vertvixen & Jazmin Allure
- Leyla Hirsch vs. Katalina Perez
- The Gunn Club vs. John Skyler & Ray Jaz
- Alex Gracia vs. Red Velvet
- Fuego del Sol & Vary Morales vs. Santana & Ortiz
- CHAOS Project vs. SCU
- The Acclaimed vs. Ryzin & Danny Limelight
- Dark Order’s 10 vs. Jake St. Patrick
- Bear Country & Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. Shawn Dean & Baron Black & Aaron Solow & Mike Verna
- M’Badu & Hughes Brothers vs. Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall & Nick Comoroto
- Plus, Dr. Britt Baker DMD hosts The Waiting Room with special guest, Ricky Starks!
AEW DARK airs every Tuesday night at 7:00 PM ET on YouTube.
Tuesday on #AEWDark, we have a gargantuan thirteen match card featuring a NEW episode of the Waiting Room w/ your host Dr. @RealBrittBaker D.M.D. w/ special guest @starkmanjones, & more!
Watch #AEW Dark at 7e/6c via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/ORePd7qInT pic.twitter.com/nJxhKbZsAp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 30, 2021
Lumberjack Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Beach Break, Updated Lineup
All Elite Wrestling has announced that the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer will face Eddie Kingston in a Lumberjack Match next Wednesday night at AEW Beach Break.
Kingston defeated Archer this week on AEW Dynamite after outside interference from The Butcher & The Blade. With the referee distracted, The Bunny was able to sneak a pair of brass knuckles to the “Mad King” for a super-charged spinning back fist.
Updated Lineup:
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Jon Moxley & PAC & Rey Fenix vs. Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers
— Lumberjack Match: Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston
— #1 Contender’s Tag Team Battle Royale
— Thunder Rosa vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD
— The Marriage of Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford
After Kingston beat Archer last night utilizing outside interference, @AEW GM @TonyKhan will even the odds for a rematch as Eddie Kingston will face Lance Archer in a Lumberjack match at #BeachBreak, next Wed, Feb 3rd on #AEWDynamite, tix are on sale now https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq! pic.twitter.com/el4nlHV61P
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 28, 2021
Amanda Huber Reveals AEW’s Celebration Of Life Was Brodie Lee’s Funeral
Amanda Huber has recently revealed that AEW’s Celebration Of Life episode will be serving as the funeral for Jon Huber.
Amanda Huber spoke with the AEW Unrestricted podcast this week where she spoke openly about her husband and his passing. During the interview, she revealed there won’t be a traditional funeral for Jon due to COVID-19, as she doesn’t want to risk anybody’s health.
Instead, Amanda revealed that the incredible AEW Celebration Of Life episode was Jon’s funeral, as she mentioned the outpouring of love that she’s received from the wrestling community.
“After being in the hospital with him, and knowing he didn’t have COVID but knowing that ECMO was how they treat patients with COVID and seeing the devastation, I was like, we can’t do this. His AEW Celebration Of Life, that was his funeral. The outpouring of love from the wrestling community has been unreal, the amout of people from every corner of the wrestling world they’ve reached out to me and had their stories about Jon and all of that, it’s been kind of breathtaking to hear these stories and how he touched people. I would have loved to have done a funeral but I just can’t, I can’t risk anybody else’s health so the AEW show that was put on, that was his send off, that was his funeral, that was his way of sending goodbye to him.”
If the above quote is used, please H/T ProWrestling.com for the transcription.
🔊 SOUND ON 🔊
Amanda Huber speaks candidly about her late husband, Jon Huber's (Mr. Brodie Lee) final days, the lung issues that took his life, & why she's not holding a traditional funeral.
LISTEN to #AEWUnrestricted: https://t.co/5niCa8TTeO@RefAubrey @TonySchiavone24 pic.twitter.com/2gn6WrKz6u
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 28, 2021
