Top AEW Star Tests Positive For COVID-19 Forcing Last Minute Main Event Change

The “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer confirmed on Twitter this afternoon that he has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing a drastic change to this evening’s AEW Dynamite main event.

“When I returned from our last show, a family member was ill when I got home,” Archer wrote. “I found out later a friend who had taken my family member to the Vet for our Dachshund was COVID positive. While at home, now I’ve also gotten sick tested positive. I feel ok, expect to see me in 2 wks.”

Archer, who is still expected to be back in time for his world title match at AEW Full Gear, was originally supposed to team up with Brian Cage and Ricky Starks tonight against the makeshift trio of Jon Moxley, Will Hobbs and Darby Allin.

Instead, Moxley will be defending the AEW World Championship TONIGHT on live television. Because there was some controversy about whether or not he actually went over the top rope in the recent Casino Battle Royale, Eddie Kingston will step up to the plate against the champ on Dynamite.

https://twitter.com/LanceHoyt/status/1308866663236935688?s=20