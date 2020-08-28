Jon Moxley Tops The 2020 PWI 500

2020’s PWI 500 was released earlier this week and it was confirmed that the current AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley had topped the list.

The evaluation period for this year’s PWI 500 ran from July 1, 2019-June 30, 2020 dring which Moxley has certainly made a big impact.

During that time he has dominated in both AEW and NJPW, winning the AEW World Championship and the IWGP United States Championship in the process. It is a big rise for him as well, having finished 20th in the 2019 rankings.

Below you can see how the top 10 was ranked:

1. Jon Moxley

2. Adam Cole

3. Chris Jericho

4. Drew McIntyre

5. Tetsuya Naito

6. Kazuchika Okada

7. Cody Rhodes

8. Seth Rollins

9. Kofi Kingston

10. AJ Styles