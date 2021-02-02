Jonathan Gresham Re-Signs With Ring Of Honor

ROH Wrestling TV airs every Monday at 7:00 PM ET on FITE TV. You can watch this week’s episode in its entirety above. Tonight, Flip Gordon battles Rhett Titus in a Pure Rules match, while Dragon Lee defends the ROH World TV title against Rey Horus in what should be a fantastic main event.

ROH Wrestling TV Results

January 18, 2021

Quinn McKay has some business to take care of before we can head to the ring. We have updated rankings for the TV title and Pure title divisions. She explains that a wrestler can only be ranked in one division at a time. They are ranked based on wins and losses, as well as the quality of their matches and other intangibles. Wrestlers can apply with management to change divisions.

ROH World TV Title Division

Champion: Dragon Lee

Rey Horus Tony Deppen Dak Draper Kenny King LSG

ROH Pure Title Division

Champion: Jonathan Gresham

Tracy Williams Flip Gordon Josh Woods Rhett Titus Fred Yehi

Quinn also informs us that Matt Taven and Vincent from appearing together at ROH events going forward because of the “constant liabilities” including property damage and injuries that occur when they are in the same place at the same time.

Pure Rules Match

Flip Gordon vs. Rhett Titus

Promos run from both men before the match. Titus is furious that Flip Gordon refuses to shake his hand despite the clear rules of the Pure division, and promises to beat the respect into him tonight. Flip mocks Rhett for needing The Foundation to finally find himself, but he still has no respect for him.

When they actually meet, Flip once again refuses to adhere to the Code of Honor. Titus takes him to the mat, Flip takes over and goes after the arm, but Titus traps him in a headscissors with a bit of back-and-forth chain grappling.

We get an old school Greco Roman knuckle lock, which Titus gets the better of. He slaps on a body stretch in the middle of the ring and starts working the abs with elbow shots. Flip breaks free and throws forearms, but is once again trapped in a submission. He reaches out his foot and gets to the ropes to break the hold (Gordon: 2 | Titus: 3)

Flip rolls outside to collect himself, but runs right back into another series of submissions. Rhett stretches him out in a modified Romero Special, floats into a crossface, and Flip is forced to burn another ropebreak (Gordon: 1 | Titus: 3).

Titus is once again right on top of him with nasty elbow strikes before backing him into the corner, stomping a mudhole. Flip catches him with a neckbreaker for a one-count, but more importantly, finally gets a second to breath and get a bit of separation. He hits a superkick to a kneeling opponent and begins to stomp on the knee, trying to create an injury. Titus grabs at the ropes and burns one (Gordon: 1 | Titus: 2).

We come back from a brief commercial to Rhett back in control. He delivers a German suplex with a bridge for a two-count as they pass the 10-minute mark. Titus throws a big boot but get hung up in the ropes. Flip connects with Kinder Surprise to send his opponent to the floor. He may have tweaked his own knee in the process.

The ref begins his count. Flip rolls out and delivers a vertical suplex on the floor, doing some serious damage. The ref gets to about 14 before Flip just rolls in and breaks the count, delivering another kneeling superkick. Back in the ring he talks too much trash and Titus traps him in a half crab on the bad knee. He nearly taps out but instead lunges at the ropes (Gordon: 0 | Titus: 2).

Two minutes left in the match. Titus tries for a suplex but Flip lands on his feet. Thrust kick. Superkick. Flip screams and comes off the ropes with a springboard crossbody for two. His knee buckles and Titus rolls him up with a backslide for a nearfall. They trade pinning combos back and forth until Flip uses a blatant closed fist. Curb Stomp. Flip-5. He gets the win with 13 seconds left.

Winner: Flip Gordon

After the match, Flip Gordon “shakes” a nearly unconscious Rhett’s hand while he’s lying on the mat, mocking him. The announcers really played up the closed right fist and yet another violation of the Code of Honor.

Backstage, Quinn McKay informs Flip that he’s been officially suspended from the Pure Division after the blatant closed fist and refusing to adhere to the Code of Honor, in violation of the rules of the division. He claims “you get one punch” as a warning (technically true, but not really the spirit of the whole thing) but doesn’t seem to care, as he’ll just move to the TV division or find a partner and move to the tag team division.

ROH World TV Championship Match

Dragon Lee (c) vs. Rey Horus

Horus flies through the ropes catching the champ with a suicide dive as he’s making an entrance, rolls him back into the ring and connects with a flipping tilt-a-whirl DDT for an early nearfall.

We come back from break to both men trading some nasty elbow strikes. Horus gets the better of it, ducks a lariat and hits a beautiful Spanish Fly for another two-count. He calls for a Brainbuster but Lee escapes with knee strikes and dropkicks the challenger into the corner, going to work with more furious forearms.

Dragon Lee channels his brother Rush with the bull horns and delivers a hesitation dropkick to the face. He tries for it again but Horus counters with an exploder suplex into the turnbuckles! Both men down.

Lee climbs to the top rope but is caught with an enzuigiri. Horus jumps up to meet him and flips into an Avalanche Spanish Fly for 1… 2… nearfall. He looks for the around-the-world spinning DDT again, Lee counters with elbows and nearly kills him with a snap German suplex. Horus immediately fires back to life, but a huge sit-down powerbomb keeps him down for another nearfall.

A frustrated Dragon Lee goes for the Last Ride powerbomb but Horus sunset flips into a powerbomb to escape. Horus puts him on the top rope and tees off with stiff elbows. Commentary says he’s looking for a “body scissors driver” – I’ll take their word on that because it sounds just insane enough to be true for Horus. Lee fights back with even harder elbows and gives him a double stomp on the top rope. Back on the ground he connects with the Incineration knee strike and it’s over.

Winner: Dragon Lee

After the match, Dragon Lee puts his title belt on top of Horus and steps on them both in an obvious display of disrespect. Commentary is outraged at the lack of class as we go off the air. Tremendous main event.