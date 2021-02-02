Ring of Honor
Jonathan Gresham Re-Signs With Ring Of Honor
It has been confirmed that Jonathan Gresham has signed a new deal with Ring Of Honor, securing his future with the company.
Gresham first worked with the company back in 2011 as part of the Top Prospect Tournament, where he was knocked out by WWE Superstar, Kyle O’Reilly.
He returned in 2014, but it wasn’t until 2017 that he actually signed a deal with the company. Since then, Gresham has been a top star in the company, winning the Pure Championship as well as the ROH Tag Team Titles alongside Jay Lethal.
Ring Of Honor released the following statement:
Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that Jonathan Gresham has re-signed with the company.
“The Octopus,” who is arguably the premier technical wrestler in the sport and has wrestled all over the world, is coming off the best year of his 15-year career.
Gresham has accomplished the rare feat of holding two ROH titles simultaneously, as he currently is the Pure Champion as well as a co-holder of the ROH World Tag Team Championship.
He was instrumental in ROH resurrecting the Pure Title last year. Gresham won a 16-man tournament to become the first Pure Champion since the title was retired in 2006.
As part of his mission to “restore honor” to ROH by bringing the pure style to the forefront, Gresham formed The Foundation with Jay Lethal, Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus a few months ago.
Gresham, who made his ROH debut in the 2011 Top Prospect Tournament, also is the head trainer at the ROH Dojo.
Ring of Honor
ROH Wrestling TV Results & Stream (1/18): Dragon Lee Defends World TV Title, Flip Gordon vs Rhett Titus
ROH Wrestling TV airs every Monday at 7:00 PM ET on FITE TV. You can watch this week’s episode in its entirety above. Tonight, Flip Gordon battles Rhett Titus in a Pure Rules match, while Dragon Lee defends the ROH World TV title against Rey Horus in what should be a fantastic main event.
ROH Wrestling TV Results
January 18, 2021
Quinn McKay has some business to take care of before we can head to the ring. We have updated rankings for the TV title and Pure title divisions. She explains that a wrestler can only be ranked in one division at a time. They are ranked based on wins and losses, as well as the quality of their matches and other intangibles. Wrestlers can apply with management to change divisions.
ROH World TV Title Division
Champion: Dragon Lee
- Rey Horus
- Tony Deppen
- Dak Draper
- Kenny King
- LSG
ROH Pure Title Division
Champion: Jonathan Gresham
- Tracy Williams
- Flip Gordon
- Josh Woods
- Rhett Titus
- Fred Yehi
Quinn also informs us that Matt Taven and Vincent from appearing together at ROH events going forward because of the “constant liabilities” including property damage and injuries that occur when they are in the same place at the same time.
Pure Rules Match
Flip Gordon vs. Rhett Titus
Promos run from both men before the match. Titus is furious that Flip Gordon refuses to shake his hand despite the clear rules of the Pure division, and promises to beat the respect into him tonight. Flip mocks Rhett for needing The Foundation to finally find himself, but he still has no respect for him.
When they actually meet, Flip once again refuses to adhere to the Code of Honor. Titus takes him to the mat, Flip takes over and goes after the arm, but Titus traps him in a headscissors with a bit of back-and-forth chain grappling.
We get an old school Greco Roman knuckle lock, which Titus gets the better of. He slaps on a body stretch in the middle of the ring and starts working the abs with elbow shots. Flip breaks free and throws forearms, but is once again trapped in a submission. He reaches out his foot and gets to the ropes to break the hold (Gordon: 2 | Titus: 3)
Flip rolls outside to collect himself, but runs right back into another series of submissions. Rhett stretches him out in a modified Romero Special, floats into a crossface, and Flip is forced to burn another ropebreak (Gordon: 1 | Titus: 3).
Titus is once again right on top of him with nasty elbow strikes before backing him into the corner, stomping a mudhole. Flip catches him with a neckbreaker for a one-count, but more importantly, finally gets a second to breath and get a bit of separation. He hits a superkick to a kneeling opponent and begins to stomp on the knee, trying to create an injury. Titus grabs at the ropes and burns one (Gordon: 1 | Titus: 2).
We come back from a brief commercial to Rhett back in control. He delivers a German suplex with a bridge for a two-count as they pass the 10-minute mark. Titus throws a big boot but get hung up in the ropes. Flip connects with Kinder Surprise to send his opponent to the floor. He may have tweaked his own knee in the process.
The ref begins his count. Flip rolls out and delivers a vertical suplex on the floor, doing some serious damage. The ref gets to about 14 before Flip just rolls in and breaks the count, delivering another kneeling superkick. Back in the ring he talks too much trash and Titus traps him in a half crab on the bad knee. He nearly taps out but instead lunges at the ropes (Gordon: 0 | Titus: 2).
Two minutes left in the match. Titus tries for a suplex but Flip lands on his feet. Thrust kick. Superkick. Flip screams and comes off the ropes with a springboard crossbody for two. His knee buckles and Titus rolls him up with a backslide for a nearfall. They trade pinning combos back and forth until Flip uses a blatant closed fist. Curb Stomp. Flip-5. He gets the win with 13 seconds left.
Winner: Flip Gordon
After the match, Flip Gordon “shakes” a nearly unconscious Rhett’s hand while he’s lying on the mat, mocking him. The announcers really played up the closed right fist and yet another violation of the Code of Honor.
Backstage, Quinn McKay informs Flip that he’s been officially suspended from the Pure Division after the blatant closed fist and refusing to adhere to the Code of Honor, in violation of the rules of the division. He claims “you get one punch” as a warning (technically true, but not really the spirit of the whole thing) but doesn’t seem to care, as he’ll just move to the TV division or find a partner and move to the tag team division.
ROH World TV Championship Match
Dragon Lee (c) vs. Rey Horus
Horus flies through the ropes catching the champ with a suicide dive as he’s making an entrance, rolls him back into the ring and connects with a flipping tilt-a-whirl DDT for an early nearfall.
We come back from break to both men trading some nasty elbow strikes. Horus gets the better of it, ducks a lariat and hits a beautiful Spanish Fly for another two-count. He calls for a Brainbuster but Lee escapes with knee strikes and dropkicks the challenger into the corner, going to work with more furious forearms.
Dragon Lee channels his brother Rush with the bull horns and delivers a hesitation dropkick to the face. He tries for it again but Horus counters with an exploder suplex into the turnbuckles! Both men down.
Lee climbs to the top rope but is caught with an enzuigiri. Horus jumps up to meet him and flips into an Avalanche Spanish Fly for 1… 2… nearfall. He looks for the around-the-world spinning DDT again, Lee counters with elbows and nearly kills him with a snap German suplex. Horus immediately fires back to life, but a huge sit-down powerbomb keeps him down for another nearfall.
A frustrated Dragon Lee goes for the Last Ride powerbomb but Horus sunset flips into a powerbomb to escape. Horus puts him on the top rope and tees off with stiff elbows. Commentary says he’s looking for a “body scissors driver” – I’ll take their word on that because it sounds just insane enough to be true for Horus. Lee fights back with even harder elbows and gives him a double stomp on the top rope. Back on the ground he connects with the Incineration knee strike and it’s over.
Winner: Dragon Lee
After the match, Dragon Lee puts his title belt on top of Horus and steps on them both in an obvious display of disrespect. Commentary is outraged at the lack of class as we go off the air. Tremendous main event.
Ring of Honor
Ring Of Honor Re-Signs Multiple Wrestlers
Contract season is definitely underway.
Ring of Honor announced on Sunday that “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams has signed a new deal with the company for an unspecified length.
The veteran technician has risen through the ROH roster over the past two years. More recently, he competed in the Pure Championship Tournament, making it to the finals before losing to Jonathan Gresham. He then joined forces with Gresham, Jay Lethal and Rhett Titus as a member of The Foundation.
ROH also announced this weekend that former women’s champion Sumie Sakai has signed a new contract.
Brian Johnson, who competed in the 2019 Top Prospect tournament, Bateman, one half of the tag team The Righteous, and La Faccion Ingobernable spokesperson Amy Rose have all signed new deals as well.
Ring of Honor
Bandido Signs New Agreement With Ring Of Honor
Ring of Honor announced on Tuesday that Bandido has signed a new agreement with the company, though the terms are currently unknown.
Bandido originally joined ROH in 2018, but has been out of action since February due to travel restrictions. He is one-third of the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions alongside Flamita and Rey Horus.
The following statement was posted on Ring of Honor’s official website:
Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that international star Bandido has re-signed with the company.
The announcement comes on the heels of UK star Mark Haskins signing a new contract to remain with ROH. The signings exemplify the company’s commitment to securing the best wrestlers on the planet.
One of the most innovative and electrifying competitors in professional wrestling, Bandido has been with ROH since December 2018, when the sensational luchador was among the hottest free agents in the industry.
Currently a co-holder of the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Title with Flamita and Rey Horus, Bandido has not competed in ROH since February due to travel restrictions caused by the pandemic.
Before coming to ROH, Bandido competed extensively in his native Mexico as well as Japan, the UK and Australia.
As noted yesterday, ROH “mutually parted ways” with Marty Scurll.
Jonathan Gresham Re-Signs With Ring Of Honor
News On When Christian Got Cleared & His Status For The Future
Vince McMahon Reportedly Not Backstage At WWE Royal Rumble
Jey Uso Reportedly Not Medically Cleared For WWE Royal Rumble
Edge Confirmed To Appear On 2/5 WWE SmackDown
WWE Royal Rumble Results: McIntyre vs Goldberg, Reigns vs Owens, Who’s Going To WrestleMania?
WWE Raw Results (1/26): Raw Women’s Title Match, McIntyre – Goldberg Staredown, Edge Provides Health Update
AEW Dynamite Results (1/20): The Inner Circle’s Inner Battle, Young Bucks Confront Don Callis
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (2/1): Edge vs Randy Orton, Two Titles On The Line, Royal Rumble Fallout!
Complete 1/26 WWE Superstar Spectacle Results [SPOILERS]
Pat Patterson Tells The Story Of Coming Out To His Parents & Moving To Boston After Being Kicked Out (VIDEO)
WWE Smackdown Videos: Owens Stuns The Tribal Chief, Obstacle Course, Cesaro Wins Again, Post-Match Interviews
AEW DARK Video & Results (1/19): Lucha Bros vs Chaos Project, Big Swole vs Alex Gracia, Sammy Guevara, Top Flight, More
Cesaro Comments On Beating Daniel Bryan, Nakamura Targets Roman Reigns, WWE Smackdown Top 10
Bayley Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Women In Sports Entertainment
Trending
-
Results2 days ago
WWE Royal Rumble Results: McIntyre vs Goldberg, Reigns vs Owens, Who’s Going To WrestleMania?
-
Results15 hours ago
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (2/1): Edge vs Randy Orton, Two Titles On The Line, Royal Rumble Fallout!
-
WWE21 hours ago
Carlito Sticking Around WWE Following Surprise Royal Rumble Appearance?
-
WWE2 days ago
Killam’s 2021 WWE Royal Rumble Tier List (Men’s Edition)
-
WWE18 hours ago
News On Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest’s Main Roster Status Following Royal Rumble
-
WWE1 day ago
Christian Discusses What’s Next Following His WWE Royal Rumble Return
-
WWE20 hours ago
John Cena Shoots Down WrestleMania 37 Appearance: “There Is No Logistical Way”
-
WWE2 days ago
Rey Mysterio Chooses His Mount Rushmore Of Professional Wrestling