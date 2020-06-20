WWE Superstar and current NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin has categorically denied all allegations made against him.

As previously reported, Devlin was accused of assault by a woman named Hannah, who released photos on Twitter showing bruises on her body. Her account has since been set to private.

“We take any allegation of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter,” WWE said in a statement on Friday. Devlin then took to Twitter and issued his own statement:

“I didn’t even want to address the hurtful allegation made against me, but for the sake of my followers and friends on this platform that may for whatever reason be unsure, I’m going to address this once.” “The recent allegation made against me is completely and utterly false and I deny it entirely. This is a case of a malicious personal agenda being executed against me on the back of a very brave telling of true experiences by other women. I completely denounce it.” “This is all I will say on the matter, and I am now working with a legal team to help decide how to proceed from here.”

Jordan Devlin was one of dozens of wrestlers and wrestling personalities accused of various forms of abuse and/or sexual assault this week, after a social media movement using the hashtag “SpeakOut” went viral and led to numerous stories coming out online.

WWE has already released “Gentleman” Jack Gallagher following allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman at a New Year’s party, and Matt Riddle has released a statement from his legal defense after being accused of misconduct by an independent wrestler.

Multiple promotions including OTT and RevPro have cut all ties with David Starr and stripped him of his championships after multiple women, including ex-girlfriends, accused him of sexual assault and emotional abuse.

David Lagana, long-time creative writer, officially resigned from his job as Vice President of the National Wrestling Alliance, prompting the promotion to release a statement on the matter and halt all content production while they resolve the situation.