Jordan Devlin Returns To WWE NXT UK, Declares Himself The Real Cruiserweight Champion

Jordan Devlin made his return to WWE NXT UK this week and he instantly declared himself to be the real Cruiserweight Champion.

Devlin has been off TV throughout the pandemic due to WWE NXT UK being on a hiatus due to COVID-19, plus he was unable to travel to Florida for any WWE NXT tapings. However, during that period, Devlin was accused of abuse during the Speaking Out movement, which left a lot of question marks over his future.

However, it seems that any queries over his status have now been answered as he returned last night. The Irish Ace was the NXT Cruiserweight Champion before the pandemic hit, but since that point an interim champion has been created.

WWE held a tournament to determine a new champion, with Santos Escobar winning it. However, Devlin made it clear that he believes he is the real Cruiserweight Champion

https://twitter.com/NXTUK/status/1316820828131151875?s=20

The man who is currently holding the title, Santos Escobar did respond to him.

https://twitter.com/EscobarWWE/status/1316825716349112320?s=20