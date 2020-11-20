Jordan Devlin To Defend NXT Cruiserweight Title On 11/26 WWE NXT UK

WWE has announced a couple of major matches for next week’s WWE NXT UK, including Jordan Devlin defending his NXT Cruiserweight Title.
The UK show has been back with a bang in recent weeks with some tremendous matches taking place, and the 11/26 show promises to be another excellent edition.
Firstly, Jordan Devlin will be defending his NXT Cruiserweight Championship as he goes one on one with Amir Jordan.
https://twitter.com/NXTUK/status/1329526482322993152?s=20
As well as that, there will be the Heritage Cup Final as the tournament comes to its conclusion. Trent Seven will be battling A-Kid to create the first-ever Heritage Cup winner.
The #NXTUK Heritage Cup Finals next week!@AKidWrestler vs @trentseven
Who will win it ALL? pic.twitter.com/H5LbY6WYfd
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) November 19, 2020