Jordan Devlin To Defend NXT Cruiserweight Title On 11/26 WWE NXT UK

WWE has announced a couple of major matches for next week’s WWE NXT UK, including Jordan Devlin defending his NXT Cruiserweight Title.

The UK show has been back with a bang in recent weeks with some tremendous matches taking place, and the 11/26 show promises to be another excellent edition.

Firstly, Jordan Devlin will be defending his NXT Cruiserweight Championship as he goes one on one with Amir Jordan.

As well as that, there will be the Heritage Cup Final as the tournament comes to its conclusion. Trent Seven will be battling A-Kid to create the first-ever Heritage Cup winner.