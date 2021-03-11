Jordan Devlin’s Return, LA Knight’s In-Ring Debut & More Set For 3/17 WWE NXT

Several items have been announced for next week’s WWE NXT on Wednesday, March 17.

LA Knight announced in a backstage segment that he will make his NXT in-ring debut next week. He was attacked by Bronson Reed, but Reed has not been confirmed as his opponent.

Additionally, Jordan Devlin announced his travel ban has been lifted. Therefore, the Irish Ace is returning to the US and will appear on the St. Patrick’s Day edition of NXT to confront (interim) NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar.

Escobar was crowned the interim champion last spring when Devlin was unable to travel. When NXT UK resumed production in the fall, Devlin continued reigning as Cruiserweight Champion in NXT UK.

Devlin vs. Escobar to determine the true NXT Cruiserweight Champion will likely be added to NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver in April.

Next week’s NXT will also feature Dexter Lumis vs. Austin Theory and Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott.

We’ll have complete NXT coverage right here at ProWrestling.com.