Jordynne Grace Lists Her AEW vs IMPACT Wrestling Dream Matches

Perhaps the single most bizarre year in the history of professional wrestling continued tonight on AEW Dynamite, as IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice President Don Callis realigned himself with Kenny Omega in what appears to be a carefully orchestrated plot to steal the AEW World Championship.

For weeks Omega had been pleading with Jon Moxley to meet him in a fair-and-square professional wrestling contest, a stark contrast to their first collision in 2019 that saw both men crash through a trampoline made completely out of barbed wire.

Two weeks ago things took another twist on Dynamite when Moxley was attacked backstage, knocked unconscious by an unknown entity. Omega, to his credit, was in the ring awaiting an official contract signing for their world title bout.

Callis is a long-time friend of Omega and fellow Canadian who called some of his most important matches in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. When he showed up tonight on Dynamite, joining the commentary booth for the show’s main event, no one thought anything of it. After all, the IMPACT official was also present at Full Gear to witness his friend’s victory over Hangman Page.

Omega and Moxley had an incredible match this evening, leaving it all in the ring as the show crawled closer and closer to the top of the hour. That made it all the more heartbreaking, and for many fans, infuriating, when Callis came to the ring and involved himself in the action.

Callis first approached the ring after Omega took a nasty spill to the floor, prompeting the AEW medical team to check on him. He then grabbed the microphone and insisted the referee call off the bout. However, with the ref sufficiently distracted, Omega was able to use the mic to draw blood from the now-former champion’s forehead. That and the One-Winged Angel was all he needed to steal the one-two-three in the middle of the ring.

Omega and Callis quickly grabbed the world title belt as soon as the bell rang and rushed backstage, not even waiting for ring announcer Justin Roberts to make the title change official. On their way out they exchanged heated words with AEW President Tony Khan and waded through a sea of upset AEW wrestlers who clearly all wanted answers, finally arriving at their car.

And that’s when they dropped a bombshell. Omega and Callis will speak on their actions next week, but it won’t be Wednesday on Dynamite. Fans will have to tune in to IMPACT Wrestling live on AXS next Tuesday night to see how this all plays out.

2020, am I right?