AEW
Jordynne Grace Lists Her AEW vs IMPACT Wrestling Dream Matches
Winter is here, and it has brought with it the tease of a potential new relationship between All Elite Wrestling and IMPACT Wrestling, two companies that until this Wednesday night had very little to do with one another.
Kenny Omega and IMPACT EVP Don Callis hatching their evil plan to steal the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley on Dynamite has drawn immediate reactions from fans and those in the industry alike, and that includes former Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace.
Thicc Mama Pump weighed in on Twitter with her “official crossover dream match thread” pitting the stars of AEW against some interesting names from the IMPACT brand.
There are some potential classics in the making among this rather bizarre and eclectic list of matches, including AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. The North, Ethan Page and Josh Alexander, and a battle between Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and NWA World Women’s Champion Serena Deeb. Sign us the heck up!
We’re not exactly sure what The Dark Order’s John Silver did to piss Jordynne off, but apparently it was bad enough to land him in a singles match with the completely unhinged MMA legend Ken Shamrock.
Check out the whole list below.
- Abadon vs. Su Yung
- The Young Bucks vs. The North
- Wardlow vs. Rhino
- Diamante vs. Kiera Hogan
- Big Swole vs. Tasha Steelz
- Orange Cassidy vs. Johnny Swinger
- Serena Deeb vs. Deonna Purrazzo
- Joey Janela vs. Chris Bey
- John Silver vs. Ken Shamrock
- Debate: MJF vs. Julian (aka Ethan Page)
- Nyla Rose vs. Jessicka Havok
- Sting vs. Tommy Dreamer
- Jack Evans vs. Rich Swann
- Darby Allin vs. Suicide
- Kenny Omega vs. Josh Alexander
- Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Edwards
- Eddie Kingston vs. Willie Mack
- Kris Statlander vs. Taya Valkyrie
- More (scroll down)
This is my official AEW/IMPACT crossover dream match thread 🚨
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020
Yung Bucks v The North pic.twitter.com/J2yRiYdPiZ
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020
Diamante v Kiera Hogan pic.twitter.com/CD6vPPhCED
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020
Joey Janela v Chris Bey pic.twitter.com/TqCOViXpf6
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020
Max v Julian (not a match, but a DEBATE) pic.twitter.com/EObugp8w4s
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020
Jack Evans v Rich Swann pic.twitter.com/3vLXhWlJuf
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020
Nyla Rose v Jessika Havok (MF hoss fight) pic.twitter.com/RBWQtjbsIS
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020
Kris Stat v Taya V pic.twitter.com/RoUcBAjVsJ
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020
Darby Allin v Suicide pic.twitter.com/V9EhYZ73DC
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020
Kenny Omega v Josh Alexander (guaranteed 5 ⭐️) pic.twitter.com/uMZgiRSyqu
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020
John Moxley v Eddie Edwards pic.twitter.com/EgJQdepPN3
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020
Eddie Kingston v Willie Mack pic.twitter.com/JNqzdGqHOb
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 3, 2020
AEW
Kenny Omega & Don Callis Hatch Plot To Steal AEW World Title; Duo To Speak On IMPACT Next Tues.
Perhaps the single most bizarre year in the history of professional wrestling continued tonight on AEW Dynamite, as IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice President Don Callis realigned himself with Kenny Omega in what appears to be a carefully orchestrated plot to steal the AEW World Championship.
For weeks Omega had been pleading with Jon Moxley to meet him in a fair-and-square professional wrestling contest, a stark contrast to their first collision in 2019 that saw both men crash through a trampoline made completely out of barbed wire.
Two weeks ago things took another twist on Dynamite when Moxley was attacked backstage, knocked unconscious by an unknown entity. Omega, to his credit, was in the ring awaiting an official contract signing for their world title bout.
Callis is a long-time friend of Omega and fellow Canadian who called some of his most important matches in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. When he showed up tonight on Dynamite, joining the commentary booth for the show’s main event, no one thought anything of it. After all, the IMPACT official was also present at Full Gear to witness his friend’s victory over Hangman Page.
Omega and Moxley had an incredible match this evening, leaving it all in the ring as the show crawled closer and closer to the top of the hour. That made it all the more heartbreaking, and for many fans, infuriating, when Callis came to the ring and involved himself in the action.
Callis first approached the ring after Omega took a nasty spill to the floor, prompeting the AEW medical team to check on him. He then grabbed the microphone and insisted the referee call off the bout. However, with the ref sufficiently distracted, Omega was able to use the mic to draw blood from the now-former champion’s forehead. That and the One-Winged Angel was all he needed to steal the one-two-three in the middle of the ring.
Omega and Callis quickly grabbed the world title belt as soon as the bell rang and rushed backstage, not even waiting for ring announcer Justin Roberts to make the title change official. On their way out they exchanged heated words with AEW President Tony Khan and waded through a sea of upset AEW wrestlers who clearly all wanted answers, finally arriving at their car.
And that’s when they dropped a bombshell. Omega and Callis will speak on their actions next week, but it won’t be Wednesday on Dynamite. Fans will have to tune in to IMPACT Wrestling live on AXS next Tuesday night to see how this all plays out.
2020, am I right?
.@TheDonCallis said wait till Tuesday? But, #AEWDynamite is on Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/ybM0rrXcvm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 3, 2020
AEW
Sting Signs Multi-Year, Full-Time Contract With All Elite Wrestling
All Elite Wrestling has signed Sting to a multi-year contract.
Yes, you read that correctly. The heart and soul of NITRO and the “Icon” of World Championship Wrestling will once again compete on the TNT network after shocking the world in his AEW Dynamite debut on Wednesday night.
Sting made an immediate impact, coming face-to-face with both the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and the TNT Champion Darby Allin, taking his very first steps in an AEW ring.
An official press release from the company, shared in its entirety below, revealed that the 12-time world heavyweight champion signed not only a multi-year deal, but a full-time deal, implying that he will be on AEW programming consistently going forward.
“THE ICON” STING MAKES DEBUT ON AEW DYNAMITE “WINTER IS COMING” EPISODE ON TNT
December 2, 2020 – “Winter is Coming” was already guaranteed to be the biggest episode
of AEW DYNAMITE yet, but on a night packed with tremendous clashes, the debut of
wrestling legend Sting took the world by surprise.
Widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers ever, Sting’s jaw-dropping
appearance sent electricity through the crowd at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Fla., and
throughout the wrestling world, when he stepped in the ring.
AEW has also confirmed tonight that it has officially signed Sting to a full-time, multi-year
agreement.
“The surprise introduction of Sting was a great way to celebrate our biggest episode of Dynamite
yet,” said Tony Khan, CEO and GM of AEW. “When AEW launched, I was ecstatic to bring
wrestling back to TNT after a very long absence. Sting defeated the legendary Ric Flair in the
final wrestling match to be shown on TNT for more than 18 years until the debut of Dynamite in
2019. Now, almost two decades later, it’s such a thrill to welcome Sting to AEW and bring him
back home to TNT!”
Tune in to AEW DYNAMITE on TNT next week to see why Sting is joining the most boundless
promotion in all of wrestling.
AEW
BREAKING: ‘The Icon’ Sting Makes Shocking Debut In AEW Dynamite
The Icon has returned to TNT.
The man they call STING made a shocking appearance this Wednesday night on a special edition of AEW Dynamite – one that the company had heavily promoted as the biggest and most important episode in its young history.
The 61-year-old wrestling legend made his career in the National Wrestling Alliance, arguably becoming the most important figurehead of World Championship Wrestling and its flagship show on the TNT network, Monday NITRO.
It was believed that Sting suffered a career-ending injury during a match with Seth Rollins in 2015, during his short-lived run with WWE. He announced his retirement from professional wrestling the following year while being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.
Sting arrived in All Elite Wrestling carrying his signature baseball bat, chasing off Taz, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs, who were in the midst of assaulting AEW coach Arn Anderson.
In the ring, “The Icon” had a very pointed and tense stare down with both the “American Nightmare” – an obvious intergenerational dream match in the making – and TNT Champion Darby Allin, who has been compared to Sting’s “Crow” character by many fans.
.@STING HAS ARRIVED IN ALL ELITE WRESTLING!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/NMLGKqdQtX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 3, 2020
Jordynne Grace Lists Her AEW vs IMPACT Wrestling Dream Matches
Kenny Omega & Don Callis Hatch Plot To Steal AEW World Title; Duo To Speak On IMPACT Next Tues.
MLW 2020 Opera Cup Semi-Finals Set
Sting Signs Multi-Year, Full-Time Contract With All Elite Wrestling
Ciampa vs. Thatcher, Io Shirai Added To NXT TakeOver: WarGames, Updated Card
WWE Raw Results (11/30): Symphony Of Destruction, #1 Contender’s Triple Threat
This Week’s Best Instagram Photos
Bayley Reveals She Was In Talks For Hayley Williams To Play For Her At WrestleMania 36
Top Star Reportedly Pulled From WWE TLC Planned Main Event Due To Injury
WWE Smackdown Results (11/27): Daniel Bryan vs Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens Proves He Does Not Fear Roman Reigns
Winter Is Coming, War Is Here: Watch The New AEW Dynamite Cinematic Trailer
Liv Morgan Reacts To Her Return Match Being Inexplicably Scrapped (Video)
FREE MATCHES: Adam Cole vs Seth Rollins, Batista vs Rey Mysterio, Chairs Match, Owens vs Reigns
WWE Smackdown Videos: KO Snaps, Sasha Banks Attacks Carmella, Belair Gets A Win, Big E & More
WATCH: Liv Morgan Returns To The WWE PC To Train (Liv Extra Clip)
Trending
-
Results2 days ago
WWE Raw Results (11/30): Symphony Of Destruction, #1 Contender’s Triple Threat
-
WWE3 days ago
This Week’s Best Instagram Photos
-
WWE4 days ago
Bayley Reveals She Was In Talks For Hayley Williams To Play For Her At WrestleMania 36
-
WWE3 days ago
Top Star Reportedly Pulled From WWE TLC Planned Main Event Due To Injury
-
WWE5 days ago
WWE Smackdown Results (11/27): Daniel Bryan vs Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens Proves He Does Not Fear Roman Reigns
-
Impact4 days ago
Former ROH/TNA Star Jimmy Rave Ends Pro Wrestling Career Due To Arm Amputation
-
Impact1 day ago
IMPACT Wrestling Results (12/1): X-Division Title Match, Chris Bey vs Willie Mack, A Legend Returns
-
Impact6 days ago
Top IMPACT Wrestling Contract Reportedly Expires At The End Of 2020