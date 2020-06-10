Jordynne Grace, The North, Eddie Edwards & More Return To Action On IMPACT

Several stars returned to action this Tuesday night on IMPACT Wrestling for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of them had been unable to travel due to international restrictions, while some had concerns over being able to work safety during a global health crisis.

Both Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace and former champion Taya Valkyrie returned, facing each other in the show’s main event with the title on the line. Grace retained her title in a hard-fought match, and was attacked by the debuting Deonna Purrazzo afterwards.

Cody Deaner also returned, after being stranded in Canada for the last two months. He appeared in comedic vignettes and even had a “cinematic” match with The North, but made his return to save Cousin Jake from a post-match beatdown at the hands of Chris Bey and Johnny Swinger.

Speaking of The North, while Ethan Page and Josh Alexander didn’t compete tonight, they did appear in a backstage segment with The Rascalz, attempting to stir up dissension within the group. The two teams will face off NEXT WEEK for the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships.

You can also add Eddie Edwards to the list. He was originally supposed to face Michael Elgin and Tessa Blanchard in a world title match at IMPACT Rebellion, but the pandemic forced them to retool the pay-per-view as a two-week television special on AXS, and the match was scrapped.

Edwards interrupted a group conversation between IMPACT EVP Scott D’Amore, Elgin, Ace Austin and Trey Miguel, inserting himself into the world title picture. He will now take part in a Fatal 5-Way match for the IMPACT World Championship at Slammiversary.