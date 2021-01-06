Jordynne Grace vs. Jazz Added To Impact Wrestling Genesis, Updated Card

Jordynne Grace vs. Jazz is now official for Genesis on Impact Plus this Saturday.

This match comes after Grace abandoned Jazz en route to their tournament loss to Havok and Nevaeh on this week’s Impact. The powerhouse duo made it past the first round of the Knockouts Tag Team Championship tourney by defeating Killer Kelly and Renee Michelle.

Now that their team is dissolved, Jordynne Grace wants to make the dream match come to fruition.

Genesis, which takes place one week before the Hard to Kill pay-per-view, will primarily feature Super X-Cup tournament matches. Below is the updated card.

Jordynne Grace vs. Jazz

I Quit Match: Willie Mack vs. Moose

Super X-Cup: Ace Austin vs. Suicide

Super X-Cup: Daivari vs. Cousin Jake

Super X-Cup: Crazzy Steve vs. Tre Lamar

Super X-Cup: KC Navarro vs. Blake Christian

Super X-Cup Semi-finals

Super X-Cup Finals

Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest Impact Wrestling news and results.