Jordynne Grace vs. Jazz Added To Impact Wrestling Genesis, Updated Card
Jordynne Grace vs. Jazz is now official for Genesis on Impact Plus this Saturday.
This match comes after Grace abandoned Jazz en route to their tournament loss to Havok and Nevaeh on this week’s Impact. The powerhouse duo made it past the first round of the Knockouts Tag Team Championship tourney by defeating Killer Kelly and Renee Michelle.
Now that their team is dissolved, Jordynne Grace wants to make the dream match come to fruition.
.@JordynneGrace wants to face @Phenom_Jazz in a dream match at #Genesis! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/zcAC4gvNh4
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 6, 2021
Genesis, which takes place one week before the Hard to Kill pay-per-view, will primarily feature Super X-Cup tournament matches. Below is the updated card.
- Jordynne Grace vs. Jazz
- I Quit Match: Willie Mack vs. Moose
- Super X-Cup: Ace Austin vs. Suicide
- Super X-Cup: Daivari vs. Cousin Jake
- Super X-Cup: Crazzy Steve vs. Tre Lamar
- Super X-Cup: KC Navarro vs. Blake Christian
- Super X-Cup Semi-finals
- Super X-Cup Finals
Barbed Wire Massacre & Old School Rules Match Announced For Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill
Who will be ‘hard to kill’ in Impact Wrestling’s fourth Barbed Wire Massacre match?
After weeks (and years) of torturing each other, Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan will meet in a Barbed Wire Massacre match at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view on Saturday, January 16.
Edwards vs. Callihan headlined this week’s Impact, but the match ended in a double disqualification. After, Edwards found his wife Alisha trapped behind a cage and barbed wire backstage. Edwards would get beaten down by both Callihan and Ken Shamrock.
With @MrsAIPAlisha trapped, @TheSamiCallihan and @ShamrockKen BRUTALIZED @TheEddieEdwards. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/EwV9Yauxfk
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 6, 2021
Impact Wrestling last held a Barbed Wire Massacre match in January 2018 when Callihan and oVe came up short to LAX and Homicide. The match was ruled “too violent for TV” and aired exclusively on Twitch.
Additionally, a six-man Old School Rules match will take place as Tommy Dreamer, Rhino, and Cousin Jake will face Eric Young, Joe Doering, and Cody Deaner.
Below is the updated Hard to Kill card, which now features seven matches.
IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill
January 16, 2020
Six-Man Tag Team Match
Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann & The Motor City Machine Guns
Knockouts Title Match
Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie
X-Division Title Match
Manik (c) vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju
Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament Finals
Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs. Havok & Nevaeh
Barbed Wire Massacre
Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan
Old School Rules
Tommy Dreamer, Rhino & Cousin Jake vs. Eric Young, Joe Doering & Cody Deaner
Ethan Page vs. The Karate Man
Knockouts Tag Team Title Match, Ethan Page vs. Karate Man Set For Impact Hard To Kill
The Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament finals are now set for Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view on January 16.
Havok and Nevaeh defeated Jordynne Grace and Jazz in a semi-finals match on this week’s Impact. As a result, Havok and Nevaeh will face Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz at the pay-per-view to crown the new champions.
The Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament Final at #HardToKill is set – @RealTSteelz and @HoganKnowsBest3 will face @FearHavok and @nevaehOi4k! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/n1SDlynyug
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 6, 2021
Additionally, we now know that Ethan Page will face The Karate Man (his alter ego) in a singles match at Hard to Kill. It may be safe to assume this will be a cinematic match. It could also be Page’s final Impact appearance since his contract expired at the turn of the year.
BREAKING: The Karate Man will face @OfficialEGO on January 16th at #HardToKill!
ORDER HERE: https://t.co/2QIZHWLgq0 pic.twitter.com/m0usnSVqSt
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 6, 2021
Below is the updated Hard to Kill card:
IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill
January 16, 2020
Six-Man Tag Team Match
Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann & The Motor City Machine Guns
Knockouts Title Match
Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie
X-Division Title Match
Manik (c) vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju
Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament Finals
Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs. Havok & Nevaeh
Ethan Page vs. The Karate Man
Scott D’Amore Talks Impact Wrestling’s Relationship With AEW, Don Callis Rumors
In a new interview with Sports Illustrated, Impact Wrestling EVP Scott D’Amore talked about the company’s new relationship with AEW, rumors of Don Callis leaving Impact, Hard to Kill, and more.
When asked about Kenny Omega’s involvement, D’Amore praised Omega’s forward-thinking mindset.
Kenny is a forward-thinker, and he doesn’t think in the confines of traditional wrestling. It’s the same with the Young Bucks and Tony Khan [of AEW], they’re all forward-thinkers. And we are very proud of what we’re building at Impact Wrestling. Since Anthem came in, the goal has always been the long-term. You can’t do this in a day, a week, a month or a year. Incrementally, we’ve tried to get better, brick by brick. So yes, this is a chance for us to show off our talent.
This isn’t just a chance to see Kenny Omega—it’s a chance to see Kenny Omega reunite with Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows. That’s a Bullet Club reunion, and you’re putting them with Rich Swann, who is showing he can be a great world champion, and one of the most iconic teams in wrestling, especially Impact Wrestling, in the Motor City Machine Guns. They’re a team that constantly gets overlooked for their contributions in revolutionizing tag-team wrestling, and they’re as homegrown for Impact as anyone. This is a match for wrestling fans, you get to watch these six men go at it in the ring.
Regarding the rumors of Don Callis leaving Impact to work with Omega in AEW, D’Amore said speculation is a good thing.
Everybody is going to speculate, but that’s a good thing. Speculation can lead to buzz. Don has been a huge part of what we’ve done here. We’ve been friends for the past 25 years. In life and in business, people make changes, but I will say that Don has been an integral part of everything we have done at Impact. Again, we’ll see what comes next, but Don is executive vice president at Impact Wrestling. He’s also the mentor and manager for the AEW world champion, and he’s helped create this crossover and a very special time in the wrestling business.
Whether Don and I are both at Impact Wrestling, or if we’re in different parts of the world or in different industries, there will always be a connection and a friendship. Fans should continue to speculate and enjoy, but don’t let it get in the way of enjoying the ride of some really cool and exciting times.
And for those waiting for The Young Bucks to return to Impact, Scott D’Amore reminded readers that Impact’s door is always open. Click here to read the interview in full.
