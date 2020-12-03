Josh Barnett Talks Other Promotions Using ‘Bloodsport’ Ideas

Josh Barnett was a recent guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast where he spoke about other companies using Bloodsport ideas.

Barnett admitted he understands why companies try to rip it off, but he also says it shows that Bloodsport isn’t as simple as taking down the ropes and doing some MMA moves.

“There’s so much ‘fluffy’ wrestling, so, to have something that’s not that, that is stripped down and raw, it stands out. It becomes something that is unique. Also, what makes it even more unique, is when people try to steal the gimmick, bite it, rip it off. The one major one isn’t really the first, either, not at all. I understand why they want to do it but it only helps us at the end of the day. I’ve seen other organizations try and rip the idea off. It’s fine. What it does show is, people, think, ‘I’ll just do MMA moves in a match. I’ll just take the ropes down.’ No, that’s not it. You can try and look like the packaging all you want, but you will not be the product. We are even on an evolution with what we are doing because it’s been so long since wrestlers were trained to wrestle this way or put together shows like this. It’s of a past that has been neglected or doesn’t exist. It’s from the ground up, which a lot of people don’t realize,” he said.

The pair also discussed the canceled match between Barnett and Renee’s husband, Jon Moxley. They were meant to fight several times, first being canceled due to Moxley’s staph infection in 2019, then again because of COVID. However, Barnette revealed that match is still very much in the pipeline.