GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 5 Results

February 20, 2021

— Calder McColl def. Bad Dude Tito via submission with a rear naked choke. Fast-paced opening match with McColl getting back-to-back Bloodsport wins.

— Calvin Tankman def. Nolan Edward via TKO. Tankman compelled him with a barrage of shots before Edward figured out how to stay ahead of him, resulting in some good back and forth action, albeit briefly. Tankman broke a chokehold with a powerbomb and rained down punches until the ref called it.

— Kal Jack def. Superbeast via submission.

— Royce Isaacs def. Alex Coughlin via submission with a Dragon Sleeper.

— Rocky Romero def. Simon Grimm via submission. A lot of time shaking off each other’s offense before trading reversals and trying to keep the other from connecting with something lethal. Romero finally catches him in an octopus stretch and transitions into the cross armbreaker to win.

— Chris Dickinson def. JR Kratos via submission. These two wanted to beat the s–t out of each other by the end of this one. Dickinson put Kratos away with a rear naked choke.

— Jeff Cobb def. Tom Lawlor via submission. Cobb ate a lot of damage here soaking up punches and all kinds of offense, picking his spots until finally there was an opening to put him away.

— Jon Moxley def. Davey Boy Smith Jr. via KO. They traded early on but Mox took more of a beating from forearms and mounted punches and was busted open. Mox hit him with bloody headbutts, followed by knees and elbows. Smith hit two German suplexes and a Saito suplex before licking Mox’s bloody forehead. They end up trading strikes and forearms in the center until Mox hits a knee strike and the Paradigm Shift to knock him out.