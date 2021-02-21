Indie
Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 5 Results: Jon Moxley vs Davey Boy Smith Jr, Jeff Cobb vs Tom Lawlor
GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 5 Results
February 20, 2021
Bloodsport 4 and 5 are available now on-demand at FITE TV.
— Calder McColl def. Bad Dude Tito via submission with a rear naked choke. Fast-paced opening match with McColl getting back-to-back Bloodsport wins.
— Calvin Tankman def. Nolan Edward via TKO. Tankman compelled him with a barrage of shots before Edward figured out how to stay ahead of him, resulting in some good back and forth action, albeit briefly. Tankman broke a chokehold with a powerbomb and rained down punches until the ref called it.
— Kal Jack def. Superbeast via submission.
— Royce Isaacs def. Alex Coughlin via submission with a Dragon Sleeper.
— Rocky Romero def. Simon Grimm via submission. A lot of time shaking off each other’s offense before trading reversals and trying to keep the other from connecting with something lethal. Romero finally catches him in an octopus stretch and transitions into the cross armbreaker to win.
— Chris Dickinson def. JR Kratos via submission. These two wanted to beat the s–t out of each other by the end of this one. Dickinson put Kratos away with a rear naked choke.
— Jeff Cobb def. Tom Lawlor via submission. Cobb ate a lot of damage here soaking up punches and all kinds of offense, picking his spots until finally there was an opening to put him away.
— Jon Moxley def. Davey Boy Smith Jr. via KO. They traded early on but Mox took more of a beating from forearms and mounted punches and was busted open. Mox hit him with bloody headbutts, followed by knees and elbows. Smith hit two German suplexes and a Saito suplex before licking Mox’s bloody forehead. They end up trading strikes and forearms in the center until Mox hits a knee strike and the Paradigm Shift to knock him out.
AEW
Jon Moxley vs Josh Barnett Is Finally Happening, Match Announced For WrestleMania Weekend
Jon Moxley vs. Josh Barnett is finally happening.
GCW made the news official on Saturday night at the conclusion of Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 5, just moments after the IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Champion knocked out Davey Boy Smith Jr. in the main event.
This fight was originally supposed to take place at Bloodsport 2, but was postponed when Moxley had to take time off to recover from a staph infection. It was rescheduled for Bloodsport 3, but the event was cancelled at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Assuming all goes well, the fight will finally go down at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 6 on April 8. The show is part of The Collective taking place over WrestleMania 37 weekend in Tampa, FL.
Barnett is a legend in the world of MMA and racked up an extensive career in pro-wrestling as well. He was the youngest UFC Heavyweight Champion in the company’s history, and throughout his 20-year fight career put down names like Dan Severn, Randy Couture, Frank Mir and Roy Nelson.
AEW
STF Underground Episode 92 – That Holy Sh*t Moment From Dynamite, NXT Stars In The Royal Rumble, Should Legends Be In NXT?
Welcome to another episode of STF Underground!
In this episode, we discuss:
- The potential partnership between AEW and NJPW
- That end segment from AEW Dynamite
- The AEW Women’s Tournament
- Shaq’s Response to Cody
- Edge’s Royal Rumble Win
- If Legends Should Be Appearing In NXT
- Dusty Cup Final Predictions
- & MUCH MUCH more!
FOLLOW US:
Facebook: STF Underground Podcast
Twitter/IG: @STFUnderground
AEW
STF Underground Episode 90 – Is Tomasso Ciampa Royal Rumble Bound? Hard To Kill Recap, Where Does AEW Go After A Lackluster Dynamite?
Welcome once again to another episode of STF Underground!
In this episode we talk about:
- AEW Dynamite’s Lackluster Episode
- Is Tomasso Ciampa Main Roster Bound?
- Hard To Kill Recap
- Can MSK Succeed In The WWE?
- “Wrestling Apologists”
- Dusty Cup Surprises
- AND MUCH MORE!
FOLLOW US
Facebook: STF Underground Podcast
Twitter/IG: @STFUnderground
Jon Moxley vs Josh Barnett Is Finally Happening, Match Announced For WrestleMania Weekend
Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 5 Results: Jon Moxley vs Davey Boy Smith Jr, Jeff Cobb vs Tom Lawlor
Hiromu Takahashi Pulled From Today’s NJPW Show Due To Injury
William Regal Announces No DQ Match For This Week’s WWE NXT
16 Matches Announced For AEW DARK: Eddie Kingston vs JD Drake, Brian Cage vs John Skyler, Bear Country & More
WWE Raw Results (2/8): McIntyre vs Orton, Riddle vs Keith Lee, Hardy vs Styles, Shane O’Mac Returns!
WWE Smackdown Results (2/12): Reigns Refuses The Chamber, Seth Rollins Returns, Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches
WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day Results: Dusty Cup Finals, Three Titles On The Line!
Lacey Evans Is ACTUALLY Pregnant
Bo Dallas Reportedly Living On A Farm With Liv Morgan, Starting A Real Estate Company
WWE’s The Bump: Seth Rollins, Montez Ford, Dusty Cup Winners & ‘Young Rock’ Star Bradley Constant
2/16 AEW DARK Video: Jon Moxley In Action, Kingston, Hobbs, Bear Country & More
WATCH: AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator First Round Japan Bracket Matches
WWE NXT Injury Report: Updates On Ciampa, LeRae, Legado del Phantasma & Kayden Carter
Smackdown Post-Match Interviews: Sami Zayn & Rey Mysterio Confrontation, Bayley Sweeps Riott Squad, More
Trending
-
WWE1 day ago
Bo Dallas Reportedly Living On A Farm With Liv Morgan, Starting A Real Estate Company
-
WWE2 days ago
Booker T Reveals Which Wrestler He Would Build A Company Around
-
Results1 day ago
WWE Smackdown Results: Six-Man Tag Headlines Final Stop Before Elimination Chamber
-
WWE2 days ago
Seth Rollins Discusses Ben Carter’s Rise In WWE: “I’m Very Proud Of Him”
-
WWE2 days ago
Ember Moon Reveals Who Came Up With The Eclipse Finisher
-
Impact2 days ago
AXS TV Reportedly In “Significant Talks” With New Japan Pro-Wrestling
-
WWE1 day ago
Women’s Tag Team Title Match Announced For WWE Elimination Chamber, Updated Lineup
-
AEW1 day ago
Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier Set For 2/24 AEW Dynamite