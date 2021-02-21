Jon Moxley vs. Josh Barnett is finally happening.

GCW made the news official on Saturday night at the conclusion of Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 5, just moments after the IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Champion knocked out Davey Boy Smith Jr. in the main event.

This fight was originally supposed to take place at Bloodsport 2, but was postponed when Moxley had to take time off to recover from a staph infection. It was rescheduled for Bloodsport 3, but the event was cancelled at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assuming all goes well, the fight will finally go down at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 6 on April 8. The show is part of The Collective taking place over WrestleMania 37 weekend in Tampa, FL.

Barnett is a legend in the world of MMA and racked up an extensive career in pro-wrestling as well. He was the youngest UFC Heavyweight Champion in the company’s history, and throughout his 20-year fight career put down names like Dan Severn, Randy Couture, Frank Mir and Roy Nelson.