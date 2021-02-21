Connect with us

AEW

Jon Moxley vs Josh Barnett Is Finally Happening, Match Announced For WrestleMania Weekend

Published

4 hours ago

on

Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 6

Jon Moxley vs. Josh Barnett is finally happening.

GCW made the news official on Saturday night at the conclusion of Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 5, just moments after the IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Champion knocked out Davey Boy Smith Jr. in the main event.


This fight was originally supposed to take place at Bloodsport 2, but was postponed when Moxley had to take time off to recover from a staph infection. It was rescheduled for Bloodsport 3, but the event was cancelled at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assuming all goes well, the fight will finally go down at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 6 on April 8. The show is part of The Collective taking place over WrestleMania 37 weekend in Tampa, FL.

Barnett is a legend in the world of MMA and racked up an extensive career in pro-wrestling as well. He was the youngest UFC Heavyweight Champion in the company’s history, and throughout his 20-year fight career put down names like Dan Severn, Randy Couture, Frank Mir and Roy Nelson.

16 Matches Announced For AEW DARK: Eddie Kingston vs JD Drake, Brian Cage vs John Skyler, Bear Country & More

Published

16 hours ago

on

Feb 20, 2021

By

AEW DARK

All Elite Wrestling has announced another stacked lineup for the February 23 edition of AEW DARK including 16 matches. Bear Country teams with Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela in a main event eight-man tag team match. Plus Eddie Kingston vs. JD Drake, “Legit” Leyla Hirsch taking on the returning Brooke Havok from the Nightmare Factory, and Brian Cage vs. John Skyler.

Lineup:


  • Varsity Blonds vs. Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo
  • Aaron Solow vs. Ryan Nemeth
  • Ryzin & Baron Black vs. Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi
  • Alex Reynolds & John Silver vs. Louie Valle & Chris Peaks
  • Kip Sabian vs. Fuego del Sol
  • KiLynn King vs. Tesha Price
  • Lee Johnson vs. Serpentico
  • Jurassic Express vs. Angel Fashion & VSK
  • Ivelisse & Diamante vs. Miranda Alize & Renee Michelle
  • Leyla Hirsch vs. Brooke Havok
  • JJ Garrett vs. QT Marshall
  • Eddie Kingston vs. JD Drake
  • Max Caster vs. Marko Stunt
  • Tony Vega & Steven Stetson vs. Top Flight
  • Brian Cage vs. John Skyler
  • Bear Country & Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. M’Badu & Levy Shapiro & Daniel Joseph & Aaron Frye

AEW DARK airs every Tuesday on YouTube at 7:00 PM ET.

AEW

AEW Announces 2/28 Sunday Special Feat. Big Women’s Tournament Match

Published

16 hours ago

on

Feb 20, 2021

By

Tony Khan announced on Friday that a big AEW Women’s Title Eliminator match will not air on Dynamite or YouTube.

Instead, Thunder Rosa vs. Riho in a US semi-finals match will stream for free on Bleacher Report (not B/R Live) on February 28 as part of a “Sunday Special.”


Khan says this will be a great opportunity for more exposure to Bleacher Report’s 9.4 million Twitter followers plus their 14.8 million Instagram followers. The Sunday Special will air one week before AEW’s Revolution pay-per-view.

The Women’s Title Eliminator has had two US matches air on Dynamite so far (Rosa over Leyla Hirsch and Riho over Serena Deeb), while four Japanese bracket matches have aired on YouTube.

Monday’s YouTube stream will feature four more matches: Nyla Rose vs. Tay Conti, Britt Baker vs. Anna Jay, Yuka Sakazaki vs. Emi Sakura, and Ryo Mizunami vs. Aja Kong.

The winners of Rose/Conti and Baker/Jay will face each other on the February 24th Dynamite. The winner of that match will then face the winner of Thunder Rosa vs. Riho in the US finals, reportedly on the March 1st YouTube stream.

Dave Meltzer reports the February 28th special will also include the final Japanese bracket match between the winners of Sakazaki/Sakura and Mizunami/Kong.

The US finalist and Japanese finalist will then meet in the tournament finals on the March 3rd Dynamite. The winner of the entire tournament will go on to challenge Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship at Revolution.

AEW

Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier Set For 2/24 AEW Dynamite

Published

1 day ago

on

Feb 19, 2021

By

All Elite Wrestling has announced Lance Archer vs. Rey Fenix for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The winner will receive a spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view on March 7.

Pentagon Jr., Scorpio Sky and the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes have already been revealed as competitors in the multi-man ladder match, with more to come likely spread out over the next few weeks. The winner earns a future shot at the TNT Championship, currently held by Darby Allin.


Also announced for Dynamite next week is a singles match between Hangman Page and Isiah Kassidy of Private Party. The Hangman got one over on Matt Hardy this Wednesday after revealing that Hardy had accidentally signed the contract for a match against him at AEW Revolution. He was then jumped by Private Party and TH2 until every member of The Dark Order ran out to make the save.

Updated lineup for 2/24 edition of AEW Dynamite:

  • Ladder Match Qualifier: Lance Archer vs. Rey Fenix
  • Hangman Page vs. Isiah Kassidy
  • Brian Cage & Ricky Starks vs. The Varsity Blonds
  • Brandon Cutler vs. Jake Hager

