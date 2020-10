Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport Results: Jon Moxley vs Chris Dickinson, Women’s Tournament, Tom Lawlor vs Homicide

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport Results

October 11, 2020

Indianapolis, Indiana

— Simon Grimm def. Matt Makowski via knockout

— Allysin Kay def. Killer Killy via submission to advance to the finals of the Bloodsport Women’s Tournament Finals

— Lindsay Snow def. Leyla Hirsch via submission to advance to the finals of the Bloodsport Women’s Tournament Finals

— Calvin Tankman def. Alexander James via submission

— Erik Hammer def. Kal Jax via submission

— “Filthy” Tom Lawlor def. Homicide via submission

— Davey Boy Smith Jr. def. Josh Alexander via knockout

— Lindsay Snow def. Allysin Kay via submission to win the Bloodsport Women’s Tournament

— Jon Moxley def. Chris Dickinson via submission