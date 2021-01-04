JTG Reveals That Cryme Tyme Were Once Set To Become WWE Tag Team Champions

Current WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre recently revealed which member of the roster he believes is WWE’s Breakout Star for 2020.

2020 was certainly a major year for him, which saw Drew win the Royal Rumble and then go on to dominate the main event scene, becoming a two-time WWE Champion in the process. However, when it came to breaking out in 2020, McIntyre chose a member of the Hurt Business during an interview with BT Sport.

“I would probably give the breakout star to MVP. Even though he should’ve been a breakout star in 2005 or whatever, what he’s been able to do – he just came back for a little role here and a little role there, including the VIP Lounge with me that was just a one-off appearance. Everyone knows how good he is – such a great character and such a great talker, and great in the ring as well. Even he thought, ‘I’m at the end of my career,’ but he’s made such an impact and kept getting brought back. Inevitably, what he’s been able to do by taking Bobby Lashley to heights that everyone knew he could get to.”

When it came to his own year, McIntyre reflected proudly on what he claimed to be the greatest year of his career.

“It’s been professionally the greatest year of my career. Of course, it was only appropriate that the best year of my career was also the same time for the world to turn over. It also allowed me to step up and the journey really prepared me to be that guy. The crazy and the crazy experiences equals the guy to lead the company during crazy times. I should say winning the title at WrestleMania is the moment for a number of reasons. Royal Rumble was so cool – there was 40,000 people there and it was so unexpected. It was so fresh and new, and the Brock moment was incredible, but winning it after Edge returned and he got eliminated third to the last and the crowd was so upset. “They could’ve turned on the Rumble, they could’ve been booing the finish when I was on, but they quickly switched and started cheering just as loud again. That was really cool because they were like, ‘This is our guy.’ That was such a cool feeling having the crowd there. It’s hard not to say that, but at the same time, aside from finally winning the title, just the whole situation of WWE pushing ahead with WrestleMania and the climate of the world at that time and being last and being that feel-good moment for the world as the escape – it’s hard not to say that because it affected so many people positively.” (H/T to 411Mania.com for the transcriptions)

McIntyre will be defending his WWE Championship on the first WWE Raw of 2021 this evening as he goes one on one with Keith Lee.