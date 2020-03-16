As first announced by Tokyo Sports, the legendary Jushin Thunder Liger is the latest name confirmed for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

Arguably one of the most influential high-flying wrestlers of all time, Liger brought an extraordinary 35-year career to an end earlier this year at Wrestle Kingdom 14, retiring with two back-to-back performances on the grand stage of the Tokyo Dome.

Liger’s influence is so great, in fact, that he is one of the rare modern names entering the WWE Hall of Fame having never actually worked a match on WWE television. He did, however, check the company off his bucket list in 2015, wrestling a match against Tyler Breeze at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn.

Liger is best known for his work in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, but due to the promotion’s connections over the past three decades, he has also put in considerable time with World Championship Wrestling, Ring of Honor, CMLL, and even Impact Wrestling.

He is an 11-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion, 6-time IWGP Jr. Tag Team Champion, and a 3-time winner of the Best of the Super Juniors tournament. He was named the Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Best Flying Wrestler from 1989-1993, the Best Technical Wrestler from 1989-1992, and in 1999 was inducted into the newsletter’s own Hall of Fame.