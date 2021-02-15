Kacy Catanzaro Comments On Maskless Video Footage: “I Appreciate The Concern”

WWE NXT Superstar, Kacy Catanzaro has addressed footage of her out in public without a mask on that surfaced online.

Footage of Catanzaro surfaced on February 7, 2021 attending a restaurant without a mask as she was with a group of friends. She suffered backlash for the decision online due to the current situation regarding COVID-19, and in response, Catanzaro posted the following message to her Twitter account.

“I just wanted to get on here and be able to talk to everyone for a minute. I know that people are concerned that I was at a restaurant over the weekend. I want everyone to know that I hear you and I appreciate the concern. Here where I live in Florida restaurants are open to a certain capacity. You have to wear a mask when you go in, and when you leave, and really any time that we aren’t sitting down at our table we have to have a mask but when we are sitting down to eat or drink we are allowed to take our masks off. I know that that’s the part that people saw, that people were upset with. I’m sorry for anybody that is upset. I understand your concern and I want you to know that I do care about the safety of others around me and myself and I follow all of the protocol. Luckily for me with work, we get tested at least once a week, if not twice sometimes, and I carry my hand sanitizer with me everywhere. Everywhere that we have to, I wear my mask. I’m sorry that this moment made people think otherwise, but I just want you all to know that I hear you, I appreciate the concern, I am looking out for the safety of others around me as well as trying to take care of myself the best I can, and I wish the best for everybody else.”

It is worth noting that as of this writing, Catanzaro’s Twitter account is no longer active, with the message being shared by Inside The Ropes before that happened.