Kacy Catanzaro Comments On Maskless Video Footage: “I Appreciate The Concern”
WWE NXT Superstar, Kacy Catanzaro has addressed footage of her out in public without a mask on that surfaced online.
Footage of Catanzaro surfaced on February 7, 2021 attending a restaurant without a mask as she was with a group of friends. She suffered backlash for the decision online due to the current situation regarding COVID-19, and in response, Catanzaro posted the following message to her Twitter account.
“I just wanted to get on here and be able to talk to everyone for a minute. I know that people are concerned that I was at a restaurant over the weekend. I want everyone to know that I hear you and I appreciate the concern. Here where I live in Florida restaurants are open to a certain capacity. You have to wear a mask when you go in, and when you leave, and really any time that we aren’t sitting down at our table we have to have a mask but when we are sitting down to eat or drink we are allowed to take our masks off. I know that that’s the part that people saw, that people were upset with. I’m sorry for anybody that is upset. I understand your concern and I want you to know that I do care about the safety of others around me and myself and I follow all of the protocol. Luckily for me with work, we get tested at least once a week, if not twice sometimes, and I carry my hand sanitizer with me everywhere. Everywhere that we have to, I wear my mask. I’m sorry that this moment made people think otherwise, but I just want you all to know that I hear you, I appreciate the concern, I am looking out for the safety of others around me as well as trying to take care of myself the best I can, and I wish the best for everybody else.”
It is worth noting that as of this writing, Catanzaro’s Twitter account is no longer active, with the message being shared by Inside The Ropes before that happened.
Bobby Lashley Believes Keith Lee Needs “A Little Hurt Business” In His Life
Bobby Lashley believes that his current rival, Keith Lee should be part of The Hurt Business in the future.
The Limitless One has thrived on the main roster so far, and he is currently the number one contender for the United States Championship, with he and Riddle, set to challenge Bobby Lashley in a triple threat match at WWE Elimination Chamber.
But when Lashley spoke with TV Insider, he admitted that Keith Lee is the type of person who could be part of The Hurt Business.
“Now that you say that, I kind of do. When I first came in, I was a major player. Then I hovered. At certain times I faced John Cena, Booker T. and JBL [John Bradshaw Layfield], but I never broke through to get that world title. Keith has earned respect from a lot of people. He has been going out there and doing everything he has to do. I think he’s the kind of person who might need a little Hurt Business in his life to take him to that next level. He is ready to breakout, as are others.”
Recently, the group has had quite a lot of tension, but Lashley confirmed there is no chance they will break up.
“No. Sometimes when we disagree, it’s just being brothers — you have little spats. There’s no chance we’re breaking up.”
Kurt Angle Claims Cedric Alexander Was In Trouble With Vince McMahon Last Year
Cedric Alexander might be thriving now, but according to Kurt Angle, last year he was in trouble with the WWE Chairman.
Alexander had quite a quiet start to 2020, and it appears that the reason for that was he had some issues with Vince McMahon himself. On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall Of Famer revealed that Cedric hadn’t listened to Vince about something, and was punished because of it.
Angle said: “You look at what they have been doing with Alexander, the Hurt Business. You know, he got in a little trouble last year. He didn’t do something that Vince wanted him to do, and you know, if you don’t listen to your boss, things could get a little bit, you know, depressing for you, and he didn’t listen the one night, and they scolded him for a good half-year before they started using him again, and rightfully so, he should have listened.
“That is his job, it’s to listen to Vince and do what Vince tells you to do, and he didn’t do that. So, I thought, ‘Wow, this kid’s career is over,’ you know, when that happened, and Vince eventually gave him another chance.” (H/T to SportsKeeda.com for the transcriptions)
Thankfully, Alexander now appears to be out of the woods with his boss, as he has been thriving in recent months as a member of The Hurt Business. He is currently one half of the WWE Raw Tag Team Champions alongside Shelton Benjamin, although WWE has been teasing tension between the two of them in recent weeks.
Pete Dunne Comments On Kyle O’Reilly’s In-Ring Style: “He’s Always Exciting To Work With”
Pete Dunne recently spoke with Inside The Ropes where he gave his thoughts on Kyle O’Reilly and his in-ring style.
Dunne discussed how Kyle mixes MMA with professional wrestling as he claims that O’Reilly does it better than anyone he’s seen.
“Kyle’s brilliant. His approach to bringing in that MMA style and attaching it to pro wrestling is probably the best I’ve ever seen. Mixing those two, it’s something completely different. A lot of people do, myself included, will throw out armbars and triangles and moves they’ve seen on MMA shows, but Kyle’s so brilliant at blending the two of them together sort of seamlessly. He’s always exciting to work with, I love that style of wrestling. I always say it when I talk about [Undisputed] Era, but I’ll say it again, it’s a competition whenever you wrestle any of them and especially Kyle because of that style. When you’re in there, you’re really competing, and I think that’s what shows to the audience and that’s why it’s, for most people, it’s something that they gravitate to, myself included. Those are my favorite kind of matches to watch, where you can see it’s a competition. It’s real, that sort of thing, so yeah, he’s always great to work with.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription)
The Bruiserweight competed in the main event of WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day this past weekend but ultimately came up short in his quest to become NXT Champion, being defeated by Finn Balor.
