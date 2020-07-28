ProWrestling.com
Kairi Sane Officially Leaves WWE, She Thanks The WWE Universe

Kairi Sane officially brought her WWE career to an end last night with a heartfelt message to the fans, thanking them for their support.

Sane’s contract has now reportedly expired with the company, bringing an end to her time in WWE. Sane and Bayley attacked each other during the WWE Raw Women’s Championship match which ended with Asuka leaving the match to go and help Sane.

This led to Sasha Banks becoming champion after winning via count-out. Sane then took to Twitter to thank WWE and the fans for her time in the company. Sane has had a successful run with the company as the winner of the inaugural Mae Young Classic, as well as holding both the NXT Women’s Championship and the Women’s Tag Team Championship.

WWE and Kairi clearly ended things on good terms though, with WWE putting out the following message:

Following Monday Night Raw, Kairi Sane took to Twitter to thank her fellow Superstars, WWE staff and the WWE Universe for their support as she prepares to leave WWE.

Sane joined WWE in 2017, winning the inaugural Mae Young Classic. Along with the hearts of the WWE Universe, she would go on to capture the NXT Women’s Championship and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship alongside Asuka.

Sane’s fellow Superstars responded in kind on social media.

WWE sends its best wishes to Kairi Sane as she sets sail on her next voyage!