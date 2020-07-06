Kairi Sane Removed From 7/6 WWE Raw Advertising

Despite initially being advertised, WWE has now removed Kairi Sane from the 7/6 WWE Raw advertising as her future remains questionable.

On WWE SmackDown last week, it was advertised that Asuka would be facing Bayley in a champion vs champion match tonight on WWE Raw. On the image, Sasha Banks and Kairi Sane were shown on the side of their partners, seemingly hinting that they would both be at the show.

However, WWE has then changed the graphic for the match, with Kairi Sane now being removed.

Her future with WWE has been a big talking point lately after Fightful Select reported that, as of May, there were plans for her to return to Japan and serve as an ambassador for WWE in Japan. It now remains to be seen what the future is for Sane.