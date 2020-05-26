Kairi Sane Reportedly Busted Open During Match With Nia Jax At Today’s WWE RAW Tapings

WWE continued to tape content for future episodes of television today at the Performance Center in Orlando, and it appears that Kairi Sane may have sustained a minor injury while recording a match for next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

Sane took on Nia Jax in singles action, as Nia is slated to battle the other half of the Kabuki Warriors, Asuka, for the Raw Women’s Championship at next month’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view.

As originally reported by Fightful Select, Sane took a bump into the steel steps on the outside of the ring, and was busted open in the process. The medical team came down and sealed the wound, before she insisted on finishing the match. The finish reportedly occurred not long after.