Kairi Sane Returns To Action, Asuka Pins Champion On Monday Night Raw

Kairi Sane returned to action this evening on Monday Night Raw, taking on one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, “The Boss” Sasha Banks.

The “Pirate Princess” has not wrestled since her May match against Nia Jax, where she was legitimately injured after being thrown into the ring steps and her head was gashed open.

While Kairi and Banks took each other to the limit, the match did not end clean after the bitter rivalry between Raw Women’s Champion Asuka and Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley spilled out to ringside.

Asuka would end up battling Bayley in the Monday Night Raw main event, stealing the show in a wild match that saw all kinds of outside influencers. Sasha Banks was constantly involved, Sane attempted to even the odds, and a surprise appearance from Smackdown’s Nikki Cross added to the chaos.

It was actually Cross, who at one point was a guest on commentary before being ejected from ringside, that ultimately cost Bayley the match. The two are set to face off for the Smackdown Women’s title at The Horror show at Extreme Rules. Asuka will defend her title against Banks.