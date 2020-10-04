Kairi Sane Reveals Her New Role For WWE In Japan

Kairi Sane may no longer be part of the active WWE roster, but that doesn’t mean that she has finished working with the company completely.

“This is Kairi Sane from WWE. I will report on future activities. In addition to continuing to belong as a player, I have been given the role of a new WWE promotion supporter in Japan, and will resume activities based in Japan. Thank you for your continued support.” (translated tweet.)

https://twitter.com/KairiSaneWWE/status/1312052771256856576?s=20

Sane now appears to be working as an ambassador for the company in Japan, although it’s unclear what this means for her actual in-ring future and whether or not she can go work for a different promotion in Japan.

Kairi Sane achieved plenty during her WWE career, winning the NXT Women’s Championship and the Women’s Tag Team Titles alongside Asuka. Her final WWE match took place on July 20 against Bayley.