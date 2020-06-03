Kairi Sane Shows Off Nasty Cut From Recent WWE TV Taping Scare (Photo)

As noted, WWE Superstar Kairi Sane suffered a gash on her forehead during a recent set of television tapings. The “Pirate Princess” took an Irish whip from Nia Jax during their match, which aired this week on Monday Night Raw, and slammed head-first into the ring steps.

At the taping, the match was stopped and Kairi was tended to by the medical team, who sealed up the injury on-site, before the two Superstars continued the bout and quick went to the finish. On TV, the incident had been completely edited out.

Kairi has posted photos of the nasty looking cut on her Twitter with the caption, “You are strong. I have lost to you many times. I am small and you may think I’m weak. However, you can never beat my heart. I will get back up again.”