Kairi Sane Wants The Next Shot At Tag Team Partner Asuka – If She Retains At Extreme Rules

Could two of the best women’s wrestlers on the planet be headed for a collision course? Well, if reigning Raw Women’s Champion Asuka gets her way and manages to retain the title this Sunday against Sasha Banks, we may see exactly that.

The Kabuki Warrior rebounded from a main event loss on Monday Night Raw by appearing on the “Raw Talk” post-show, discussing their narrow defeat at the hands of WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Bayley and Sasha Banks.

During the interview, Kairi Sane said that if her friend and tag team partner was able to retain at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, that she is “ready for Asuka” – claiming the next spot in line.

There have been rumors and reports that Sane may be on her way out of the company, while others indicate that may be far from a foregone conclusion, as WWE is reportedly prepared to make the “Pirate Princess” a solid offer to re-sign.