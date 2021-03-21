Wrestling News
Kalisto Comments On Not Being Used On WWE SmackDown Since The WWE Draft
Kalisto hasn’t been used on WWE SmackDown since the WWE Draft, and he has spoken about his current situation with the company.
Kalisto posted a video on his social media platforms where he admitted that he doesn’t need to cry about not being booked as he is using it to fuel himself. When speaking about his former Lucha House Party members, he claimed that they need to learn as well.
“Premier show. The land of opportunity. Smackdown. Thank you. Gracias. Thank you for allowing me to sit at your table. I am beyond grateful. But unfortunately, there’s only room for one at that table. I’m sorry, guys. Lucha House Party. I mean don’t get me wrong. Lince Dorado, he is the king of Lucha extreme. Gran Metalik? Well respected in Mexico and the king of the ropes. But you guys lack…you lack patience. You guys need to learn still. You need to survive just like I did. You need to swim with the sharks just like I did. You need to learn.
“Do you guys believe that it has been 161 days? 161 days since I’ve been drafted to Smackdown. I know what you guys are thinking. You think that’s a disrespect to me? That’s a demotion to me? You think I went home and cried because I’m not booked? No. Every single day, every hour, minute, second…I used that as fuel for my fire. And that fire is building up and it keeps building and it keeps burning for that one match and that one motivation that kept haunting me and it keeps haunting me forever. You guys know what I’m talking about. I mean, we all want the same thing. So you are going to have to just…wait.”
161 days…..
@WWE @WWEUniverse @WWEUK @wweespanol @WWENXT @btsportwwe @WWEonFOX #SmackDown #gloat pic.twitter.com/yNHSKmdPwS
— KALISTO the GLOAT (@KalistoWWE) March 20, 2021
Wrestling News
Daniel Bryan Reveals Which Two WWE Superstars Are Currently Impressing
Daniel Bryan recently took the time to praise a couple of WWE SmackDown stars who he believes are impressing right now.
Bryan has always been happy to help out other talents, putting people over in the ring, and when speaking with Bleacher Report, he revealed that both Apollo Crews and Cesaro are doing great work at the moment.
“Another one that I think has made a lot of strides in the last several weeks, in the last month is Apollo Crews, who’s been doing some really good stuff. And also Cesaro. I think Cesaro is on a hot streak, and I think if we had fans there live, I wouldn’t be surprised if Cesaro chants broke out in the middle of the show. But that’s the thing: You don’t know. These are just guesses, and I’ve been wrong with many guesses, as we all have. It will be interesting to see.”
Wrestling News
Natalya Discusses The Importance Of Sisterhood In WWE’s Locker Room
Natalya discussed the current Road To WrestleMania and how it creates a competitive edge in the locker room between talents.
The WWE veteran appeared on FOX 5’s Good Day DC where she spoke about WrestleMania and how there is a competitive edge about it, but that the women remain strong together with a sisterhood.
“We’re on the road to WrestleMania so the tension is high in the locker room. Everybody, every woman wants to be a part of WrestleMania and with WrestleMania being literally four weeks away, I see the competitiveness but I also see a sisterhood and so many of us in WWE, we understand how important it is to go in the ring, to compete, to be strong, empowered women but we also know that we need each other. We all need each other and I think that’s an important message to send, not just to women around the world but people around the world that we’re kind of in this together and we work better when we work together and we can be competitive and we can be fierce and we can have our own individual goals but at the end of the day there has to be that level of respect so a lot of us really carry that with us.” (H/T to PostWrestling for the transcription)
Wrestling News
Big E Discusses NXT Call-Ups & The Expectations Fans Have
Big E is a former WWE NXT call-up, and he gave his thoughts on wrestlers coming from NXT and what fans expect from them.
Big E spoke with ESPN’s Cheap Heat podcast, where he gave his thoughts on WWE NXT call-ups and how fans can expect that they’ll always be used in a similar way from how they are in NXT, which isn’t always the case.
“What I liked about it is when I got called up, I had a bit of a mystique because no one knew who I was and I think as much as I enjoy NXT, I think one of the issues is when people come up from NXT, there’s the expectation that they’ll be used in a similar way and that they’ll have the same presentation and often times, I almost feel — not that people burn out but almost like you can have your best run in NXT and people think that it’s just supposed to go in this very linear way where you go straight from NXT and if you were hot in NXT then you’re gonna keep getting hotter and hotter on the main [roster]. It just doesn’t [work that way].” (H/T to POSTWrestling for the transcriptions)
Big E has thrived on the main roster, particularly as a member of The New Day, and he will compete tonight at WWE Fastlane against another NXT alumni. He goes one on one with Apollo Crews to defend his Intercontinental Championship.
