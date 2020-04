WWE Superstar Kalisto, one third of the Lucha House Party stable on Friday Night Smackdown, released a short video on YouTube this evening to provide an update on his status with the company.

Kalisto has not wrestled a match since a Dec. 30th WWE Live event in Los Angeles, and noted that he is simply recovering from an injury suffered in the match, responding to rumors that he may have been released in the mass cutbacks earlier this month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.