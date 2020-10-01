Kalisto has been incredibly impressive since returning from injury, and he spoke with Busted Open Radio about the changes he has made.

One big change that has been very noticeable with Kalisto are the physical changes he has made to his body during his time off, which he reflected on.

“Mark, to be honest, I just feel like I’m awake. I’m awake, man. I see the light. I feel like now, it’s my time and I feel that now, I’m ready to make a difference, man, and not only to myself but to show my audience to display how good I really am,” Kalisto said. “I have just been focusing on myself. I’m awake. I’m alive. I have so much energy. I’m ready to go. Whoever’s behind me, either catch up or I’ll see you down the road. But I’m just so excited, so motivated, and I’m glad Jacob [Henry’s son] sees that and that’s something I’ve been wanting to – just have my actions speak for itself instead of me saying, ‘I’m going to be good! I’m going to be shredded!’ No, I rather just have my actions speak for themselves and like I said it again, I’m doing it for myself too, because not only I feel happy, I feel good too. I feel good doing it. I’m happy every day and I just feel excited waking up at five in the morning every day. Just waking up, having my frozen donut, getting that run.”

Kalisto also spoke about the goals he has within professional wrestling, admitting he wants to be the greatest luchador in WWE’s history.

“To me, my goal is to leave a legacy to be the best luchador of all time in WWE. That’s my goal. “At the end of the day, I’m just following my heart and I’m following what feels right and again, I just want to better myself and I just want to leave a good legacy in WWE, being the best luchador of all time and I’m working towards it, man.”

Kalisto admitted he knows it’s a long road before getting to that point, and he hopes to compete against someone who many consider the best luchador of all time, Rey Mysterio.

"It's a long road ahead, but I'm willing to do it. I'm willing to sacrifice and I'm willing to take it. That's even in life. I've been reading a lot too, so my mindset is different, my body is different, my attitude is different, my goals are different. Like I said, that's why I say I'm awake. I'm awake because I'm hungry. I'm hungry again. I wasn't hungry before. Now, I'm hungry and my goal is to be the best luchador of all time and beat that legacy and to face Rey Mysterio one day. That will be great. I've never been in the ring with him – ever been in the ring," said Kalisto.