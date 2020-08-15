Kalisto Returns To WWE Smackdown After 7 Months Away, Lucha House Party Scores Major Win

Kalisto is back!

The high-flying luchador made his return to WWE television on Friday Night Smackdown, during a match between Smackdown Tag Team Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and the Lucha House Party’s Gran Metalik.

Kalisto joined fellow LHP member Lince Dorado in attacking Cesaro with a wild combination of moves on the entrance ramp, allowing Metalik to deliver a springboard elbow drop and score a big win over a former world champion.

It was confirmed in February that Kalisto had separated his shoulder, but he actually sustained the injury two months prior during a WWE Live event match against FTR.