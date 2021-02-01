Kane Believes That Damian Priest Is “Going To Be An Impact Player In WWE”

After being eliminated by the WWE NXT Superstar, Kane spoke about Damian Priest, praising the former North American Champion.

Priest was incredibly impressive within the WWE Royal Rumble, being one of the surprise entrants into the match this year.

However, the upcoming star managed to eliminate another surprise entrant in Kane, who had been very dominant until he ran into Damian Priest. After the match, Kane spoke with WWE’s YouTube channel and made it clear that he thinks big things are in Priest’s future.