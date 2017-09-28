Kane Comments On His Retirement Status, If He Still Watches WWE, Running For Mayor

– WWE Superstar Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, recently spoke with Chuck Carroll of CBS Local Sports about running for Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, keeping up with WWE and more, check out the highlights below:

On how his experience in WWE has prepared him for politics:

“I’ve been in WWE for 22 years and reached a point in my career where, within the locker room, I’m one of the people that guys come to if something needs to be discussed. I’m also one of the people that the WWE executives, if there is a problem in the locker room, I’m one people that is consulted about that. … It’s actually my involvement in WWE that I’ve found hopefully will help me out in the political realm.”

On thinking it was the right time to enter politics:

“I’m 50 years old. There’s a bit of a time constraint maybe. (laughs) It’s just that time in my life and for my family as well that it’s a good decision for me to pursue this.”

On why he’s running at the local level and not the state or federal levels?

“At the federal level, as a member of Congress, you have one vote out of 435, and in the Senate it’s one out of 100. So, the ability to get some stuff done exists as a much larger opportunity at a local level than in the federal government.”

How often he gets a chance to watch WWE nowadays:

“I catch a little most Mondays. I’m really happy to see Braun Strowman. People ask me who reminds me of me, and it’s probably him. So, I’m really happy to see him doing so well. I think WWE is in very good hands with — they’re not even the younger generation anymore — but with the people that are there now carrying the flag for them.”

Are you retired from the ring?:

“We have a saying in the WWE: never say never. So, I can’t answer that question. (laughs)