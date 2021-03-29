Kane got to appear at the WWE Royal Rumble this year, and he spoke about his experience returning and being in the WWE ThunderDome.

It was his first time wrestling in WWE’s ThunderDome, and while Kane admitted to WWE’s The Bump that he was anxious about it, he thought it was cool.

“Well, it’s really cool. There’s really nothing like going back to WWE,” Kane mentioned on his Royal Rumble return. “Being in the ring, it’s quite different now with the ThunderDome concept. I think WWE has done their best to make the experience for the performers feel as if there’s a live audience possible. That was something I was anxious and trepidatious about was going out and not having any people out in the arena except for, of course, the people on the video monitors. It was again really cool. My hat goes off to WWE because I think they did a great job with that.”

With it being WrestleMania season, Kane also spoke about some of his classic matches, including his WrestleMania 14 bout with The Undertaker.

“Even though I lost the match, it still made Kane because he got to go toe-to-toe with The Undertaker,” he mentioned. “After the match – even though The Undertaker got the 1,2,3 – Kane was the performer that was still standing at the end of the night.”

Kane also spoke about one of his greatest ‘Mania matches from WrestleMania X-Seven, which saw him compete for the Hardcore Championship. The Big Red Machine actually admitted that is one of the fan favorite matches of his career that people ask him about.

“Actually, a lot of people do say that’s one of their favorite matches of my career,” he revealed. “You can do things in hardcore matches that you can’t do otherwise. Certainly, the golf cart chase was one of those deals. To be frank, I can’t see really well in that mask, so that was my main objective was just not to wreck the golf cart or have it run me over. So, hopefully, we could make it entertaining without making it too dangerous for everybody involved.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)

Kane will be part of WWE WrestleMania 37 week this year as he is going to be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame, Class Of 2021 alongside; Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff, and The Great Khali, as well as the Class Of 2020.

The WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony will be pre-taped this year and is set to air on April 6th on both the WWE Network and Peacock.