Kane Reveals His Most Important Moment With The Undertaker

Kane recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about the most important moment he shared with his Brother Of Destruction partner, The Undertaker.

The careers of Kane and The Undertaker have always been intertwined, whether it be as rivals or as tag team partners. The two men have shared countless moments together from battling at WrestleMania to competing inside Hell in a Cell.

However, when Kane revealed the most important moment he has shared with the Deadman, it actually took place prior to him taking on the Kane gimmick.

“It happened before I became Kane. We had a match when I was Isaac Yankem, D.D.S. and it was horrible. It was all my fault, and it was a terrible match,” Jacobs began. “I was having a lot of trouble. I wasn’t happy and it showed. Mark pulled me aside after the match and basically said, ‘Look dude, Vince likes you. I like you. But unless you get your butt in gear, you’re going to be out of here. You belong here, now start acting like it.’ That lit a fire under me, and it’s probably the most important moment of my wrestling career.”