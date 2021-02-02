Kane To Donate His WWE Royal Rumble Fee To Education Fund

It has been revealed that Kane will be donating the fee he received for his WWE Royal Rumble appearance to an education fund.

Kane made a surprise appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble, entering at number 18 to mark his 18th Royal Rumble appearance and he certainly made an impact, despite his appearance lasting less then two minutes.

Kane eliminated both Dolph Ziggler and Ricochet as he reunited with Daniel Bryan, as they hugged it out in the ring before he was eventually eliminated by Damian Priest.

It was reported by CBS-WVLT in Knoxville, Tennessee that Kane, who is the Knox County Mayor, will be donating his full fee to the Knox County Mayor’s Applied Technology Scholarship Fund for the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Knoxville.

It was also revealed that Kane had a rapid COVID-19 test before leaving, and then another when he arrived at Tropicana Field. He also wore a CDC-recommended face covering as per request by his Mayor’s office, in order to be as safe as possible.