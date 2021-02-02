Connect with us

WWE

Kane To Donate His WWE Royal Rumble Fee To Education Fund

Published

4 hours ago

on

Kane

It has been revealed that Kane will be donating the fee he received for his WWE Royal Rumble appearance to an education fund.

Kane made a surprise appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble, entering at number 18 to mark his 18th Royal Rumble appearance and he certainly made an impact, despite his appearance lasting less then two minutes.


Kane eliminated both Dolph Ziggler and Ricochet as he reunited with Daniel Bryan, as they hugged it out in the ring before he was eventually eliminated by Damian Priest.

It was reported by CBS-WVLT in Knoxville, Tennessee that Kane, who is the Knox County Mayor, will be donating his full fee to the Knox County Mayor’s Applied Technology Scholarship Fund for the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Knoxville.

It was also revealed that Kane had a rapid COVID-19 test before leaving, and then another when he arrived at Tropicana Field. He also wore a CDC-recommended face covering as per request by his Mayor’s office, in order to be as safe as possible.

New WWE 24, WWE Untold, & WWE Icons All Coming Soon To The WWE Network

Published

3 hours ago

on

Feb 2, 2021

By

wwe network

In a brand new advertisement, WWE has showcased a lot of new content coming to the WWE Network in the near future.

The commercial has revealed the following content:


  • A brand new episode of WWE Untold on The APA
  • A brand new Goldberg documentary
  • A brand new episode of WWE Broken Skull Sessions with Sasha Banks as the guest
  • A brand new WWE 24 on Big E.
  • A brand new episode of WWE Icons, focusing on Beth Phoenix

WWE

Sasha Banks Set To Appear On Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

Published

4 hours ago

on

Feb 2, 2021

By

Sasha Banks

It has been confirmed that the next guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions will be none other than Sasha Banks.

In a new advertisement for upcoming WWE Network programming, it was revealed that Sasha Banks will be appearing on the next episode of the popular Broken Skull Sessions.


The WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion will be the second-ever woman to appear on the show after Bayley was the most recent guest.

She joins the likes of The Undertaker, Goldberg, Mark Henry, and Kane, who have all appeared on the show previously. There is currently no official date as to when this episode is going to drop on the WWE Network.

 

WWE

Randy Orton Wants To Fight Kariron Kross: “Get Yo Ass Up Here”

Published

4 hours ago

on

Feb 2, 2021

By

Randy Orton

It appears that Randy Orton has got one eye on Karrion Kross right now, making it clear on social media he wants to fight him.

The Viper responded to a tweet from the former WWE NXT Champion, telling him to “get his ass up here,” adding that he wants to fight him, make some money, and then have a beer with him.


In another tweet, Orton targetted Steve Austin, complaining to the WWE Hall Of Famer that he’s not been on his Broken Skull Sessions show yet.

