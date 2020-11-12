Kanemaru Pulled From NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. Due To Injury, Replacement Announced

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has just announced that Suzuki-Gun star Yoshinobu Kanemaru has been pulled from the upcoming Best of the Super Jr. tournament due to a knee injury.
With the annual tournament just days away from opening night, NJPW will look to stand-out Young Lion Yuya Uemura to fill the void. With the bracket shortened to just ten competitors this year, Uemura has a major opportunity to wrestle top names in the junior heavyweight division every single night of the month-long round robin.
Uemura gave the following statement translated by NJPW’s English website:
‘I know that my entry is as a result of Kanemaru’s injury, so I can’t say I’m delighted, but when I heard the news, I did get fired up.
Last year I was able to enter the Super Jr. Tag League, and unfortunately I ended on zero points. That was a real let down, and I know it was a disappointment for my partner Tiger Mask. I won’t ever live that down. In a league like this, everybody is trying to win. That’s what I learned last year in the tag league; I have to be aiming for the top the whole time.
I’ve been saying for months now that I want to make it into BoSJ, get results, and then maybe be able to challenge for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship. Well, I just about achieved the first goal. Now just to get results!