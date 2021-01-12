Karl Anderson Claims Triple H “Really Hated” The Too Sweet Chants

When speaking about his surprise appearance on AEW Dynamite last week, Karl Anderson revealed Triple H hated the “too sweet, Woop, Woop” chant.

Anderson and Luke Gallows shocked the wrestling world last week by appearing at the end of AEW Dynamite to help Kenny Omega attack Jon Moxley. This moment was made even bigger when The Young Bucks came down and hit a ‘Too Sweet’ with them, seemingly reuniting these former Bullet Club members.

Anderson spoke about the situation on his Talk’n Shop podcast, where he discussed the debut, and how Triple H hates the classic chant which fans often do when Bullet Club wrestlers are around.