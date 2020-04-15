Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows Released From WWE

WWE Superstars Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were among the many names released by the company Wednesday afternoon, after Vince McMahon held a press conference informing employees and talent that there would be major cutbacks amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Gallows and Anderson began teaming together as members of Bullet Club in New Japan Pro-Wrestling starting with the 2013 World Tag League. The two won the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships three times before signing with WWE in 2016.

The two have been off-and-on allies with their fellow Bullet Club member AJ Styles, collectively known as The O.C. They were last seen in the much-talked-about Boneyard Match between Styles and The Undertaker, during which they were thrown off the roof of a cabin that was later engulfed in flames.