Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows Reportedly Sign With IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling has reportedly signed former WWE Superstars Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda, who had previously reported that the two were close an agreement but had not yet signed on the dotted line, broke the news late Monday evening.

IMPACT has been teasing the return of several major names for their upcoming Slammiversary pay-per-view on Saturday, July 18 including Anderson and Gallows, among many others.

Cassidy reports that their contract allows for the former Bullet Club members to also work with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, which was always going to be a top priority for them.

It’s expected that Anderson and Gallows will arrive in IMPACT either at Slammiversary or shortly thereafter.