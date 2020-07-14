Karrion Kross Believes He Will Have A Cinematic Match This Year

WWE NXT’s newest talent, Karrion Kross recently spoke with Digital Spy where he made it clear that he thinks he will have a cinematic match this year.

Kross played a big part in Lucha Underground’s success, working as the White Rabbit, and he spoke about the influence that the company has had on wrestling as a whole now.

“One of the key people on that show was former WWE and it’s really interesting. I think that the things that we did manifested into multiple different directions. I was very happy, very proud to be a part of that. I learned a lot from being in that realm,” Kross said.

Speaking of cinematic matches in particular, they are something that WWE has been doing a lot of recently. We have seen Boneyard matches, Corporate Money in the Bank’s and coming up this weekend there will be the swamp match.

Karrion stated that he has got a few ideas for cinematic matches and he is confident that he will be in one this year.

“I have a couple in mind and I have a feeling that we may see one before the end of the year,” Kross said.