Following his NXT Championship victory at NXT Takeover: XXX, it was reported that Karrion Kross suffered a shoulder injury.

It has been stated that Kross suffered a separated shoulder and during a recent interview with ESPN, Kross confirmed the injury, adding that he believes he has separated it.

“I will get the professional, educated opinion on what the severity of it is,” Kross said. “But it’s definitely separated. I won’t beat around the bush about that. As the saying goes, it’s not ballet. I feel mixed emotions right now. The whole situation is very bittersweet. I think from a natural place, I’m always a very motivated individual. I’m a solution-based thinker, rather than a pity-based thinker.”

However, despite the injury seemingly being very serious, Kross was adamant that he doesn’t expect to miss much in-ring time if he can help it.

“From my point of view, no. [Due to] how I feel and what I’ve heard, I don’t know. I’m very intuitive with my body. And the range of emotion that I have right now, while it’s not what I would like it to be, for me personally it would indicate to me that I’m going to get be able to get through this without any sort of extreme measures, so to speak. In my opinion, today.”