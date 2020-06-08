Karrion Kross Dominates Ciampa In Takeover Debut | NXT Takeover: In Your House Results

The following report is taken from our complete live coverage of NXT Takeover: In Your House (LINK).

Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett) vs. Tommaso Ciampa

The two stare each other down until Ciampa takes the first initiative, running into a belly-to-belly suplex. He gets back to his feet and runs into another huge suplex. Kross pulls him to the floor but Ciampa is ready, smashing his opponent face-first into the ring steps, then the corner post.

Ciampa takes things back into the ring and fires off with elbow strikes and a LOUD chop across the chest. Kross responds with a big lariat and tosses Ciampa out of the ring. Double choke bomb into the edge of the ring apron! Damn that looked rough… The referee tries to check on him, but Kross threw Ciampa back in and again sent him flying with a belly-to-belly.

Kross drills his knee into his opponent’s skull over and over again. He backs up and actually puts his hands behind his back, telling Ciampa to take a free shot. Ciampa runs at him and is destroyed with a Saito suplex. The big man makes the mistake of thinking it’s over and Ciampa comes back with a flurry of wild strikes and punches, then hits a running knee in the ropes! DDT connects for two.

Karrion is slow to get up and eats a running knee. He’s up again, and again takes a knee. Ciampa sets up for the Fairy Tail Ending, but Kross easily counters and delivers a Saito suplex. KROSS JACKET APPLIED! CIAMPA IS OUT!

Winner: Karrion Kross