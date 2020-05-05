Karrion Kross In-Ring Debut Confirmed For 5/6 WWE NXT

WWE will be getting a taste of Doomsday this week as Karrion Kross is set to make his official in-ring debut for WWE NXT.
Kross, who previously worked as Killer Kross has been teased for several weeks now making appearances in the background creepily watching Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. He then appeared by attacking Ciampa, setting up his first major feud in the company.
However, he has yet to appear in the ring or have a match, but all that changes this week.
Doomsday finally comes to the NXT ring this Wednesday night as Karrion Kross makes his in-ring debut with Scarlett.
After issuing foreboding warnings for months, Kross will finally show the NXT Universe what he’s capable of inside the squared circle. We’ve already been given a brutal sneak peek, as Tommaso Ciampa hasn’t been seen since Kross and Scarlett ambushed him last month.
Why they targeted The Blackheart is still unclear. But make no mistake: Kross figures to have bad intentions in store for his first opponent.