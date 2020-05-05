Karrion Kross In-Ring Debut Confirmed For 5/6 WWE NXT

WWE will be getting a taste of Doomsday this week as Karrion Kross is set to make his official in-ring debut for WWE NXT.

Kross, who previously worked as Killer Kross has been teased for several weeks now making appearances in the background creepily watching Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. He then appeared by attacking Ciampa, setting up his first major feud in the company.

However, he has yet to appear in the ring or have a match, but all that changes this week.

From WWE: