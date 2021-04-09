Karrion Kross defeated Finn Balor to win the NXT Championship for the second time this evening at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night Two, reclaiming the title that he never actually lost.

The NXT Championship was left vacant in August 2020 when Kross sustained a separated shoulder during the same match in which he won the belt. Finn Balor won the title in a match with Adam Cole at NXT Super Tuesday, after the two had previously gone to a 60-minute time limit draw in a Fatal 4-Way Iron Man Match.

Balor went on to hold the NXT title for 212 days, with successful championship defenses over Kyle O’Reilly, Pete Dunne and Adam Cole. He also sustained an injury that took him off television temporarily, but it was not serious enough that he had to vacate the title.

Kross was one of several new champions crowned during WWE’s two-night NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver event. Santos Escobar emerged from a Ladder Match with Jordan Devlin as the Unified NXT Cruiserweight Champion, and during night one we saw new NXT Tag Team Champions and a new NXT Women’s Champion decided.