Karrion Kross Reclaims NXT Championship At NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver
Karrion Kross defeated Finn Balor to win the NXT Championship for the second time this evening at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night Two, reclaiming the title that he never actually lost.
The NXT Championship was left vacant in August 2020 when Kross sustained a separated shoulder during the same match in which he won the belt. Finn Balor won the title in a match with Adam Cole at NXT Super Tuesday, after the two had previously gone to a 60-minute time limit draw in a Fatal 4-Way Iron Man Match.
Balor went on to hold the NXT title for 212 days, with successful championship defenses over Kyle O’Reilly, Pete Dunne and Adam Cole. He also sustained an injury that took him off television temporarily, but it was not serious enough that he had to vacate the title.
Kross was one of several new champions crowned during WWE’s two-night NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver event. Santos Escobar emerged from a Ladder Match with Jordan Devlin as the Unified NXT Cruiserweight Champion, and during night one we saw new NXT Tag Team Champions and a new NXT Women’s Champion decided.
STF Underground Episode 100! WrestleMania Prediction Round Table, Guest Cameos From Sammy Guevara, Joaquin Wilde, & More!
Welcome to EPISODE 100 of STF Underground!
In this episode we celebrate 100 episodes strong with a WrestleMania round table. This episode features guest cameos from previous guests such as Sammy Guevara, Joaquin Wilde, & more! PLUS, a surprise run in that you won’t want to miss!
Undisputed WWE Cruiserweight Champion Crowned At NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver
For the first time in more than 300 days, the WWE Cruiserweight division has one, and only one, incontrovertible champion.
Santos Escobar defeated Jordan Devlin in a Ladder Match this evening to kick off NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night Two at the Capitol Wrestling Center, in the process becoming the new Undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Champion.
It was announced in May 2020 that Jordan Devlin would be unable to defend the title in the U.S. for an indeterminate amount of time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shortly after Santos Escobar, still wrestling as El Hijo del Fantasma at the time, won an eight-man tournament to become Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship, simultaneously unmasking and debuting his new stable Legado del Fantasma.
Both stars went on to defend their respective titles on different continents on both the NXT and NXT UK brands into 2021, with Devlin returning to the U.S. in March to lay claim to the title as the sole, undisputed champion.
Results
WWE NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver – Night Two Results: Brutal Unsanctioned Match, Balor vs. Kross
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver – Night Two. Quick results are below, or you can follow the provided links or our handy new section jumper for more detailed play-by-play coverage. Check out the results for Night One HERE. Results courtesy of PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1).
NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver – Night Two
April 8, 2021
Pre-Show Match (Results)
Killian Dain & Drake Maverick def. Breezango
WWE NXT Title Unification Ladder Match (Results)
Santos Escobar (c) def. Jordan Devlin (c)
WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Match (Results)
Ember Moon (c) & Shotzi Blackheart def. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell
North American Title Match (Results)
Johnny Gargano (c) def. Bronson Reed
WWE NXT Championship Match (Results)
Karrion Kross def. Finn Balor (c)
Unsanctioned Match (Results)
Kyle O’Reilly def. Adam Cole
