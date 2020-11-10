Karrion Kross Provides An Update On His Injury Status

Karrion Kross took to social media this week to provide an update on his injury status and how his rehabilitation is going.
The former NXT Champion has been out of action since NXT Takeover: XXX back in August where he suffered a separated shoulder which led to him vacating the title and coming off TV. However, he has recently taken to Instagram and shared a clip from himself in the gym where he gave an update on his status.
“I feel absurdly stronger now than I did even before July. I have not squandered this time away,” Kross said. “I have always been addicted to challenges and avenues of improvement since I was a small kid. And I see no point in returning if I’m not coming back even stronger than I was to begin with. See you all again when the T I M E is right. Which as you know… could be any second. Or maybe when you least expect it.”
