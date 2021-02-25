Karrion Kross Ready To Step Up And Face Finn Balor At WWE WrestleMania 37

Finn Balor has spoken about a possible NXT Championship match at WWE WrestleMania 37, and it seems Karrion Kross is happy to step up.

Of course, Karrion Kross is a former WWE NXT Champion, and he was never actually beaten for the title which he had to vacate due to injury. Since returning, Kross hasn’t had a shot at the title.

When Kross was asked by Ryan Satin of WWE on Fox about possibly competing against Balor on The Grandest Stage Of Them All, he made it very clear that he’s happy to compete.

“100 percent. Yes, I would. I don’t know where that began – whether it was online or if it was Finn’s suggestion through another interview – but people have been creating these pictures where they post the both of us with the WrestleMania background for weeks now. I hope the company is listening to that because there seems to be an interest and a demand for that.” He added, “I hope fans get what they’re looking for because I’d be more than happy to step up on The Grandest Stage of Them All and do that.”

Kross was in action this week on WWE NXT in a NoDQ match against Santos Escobar, with the former WWE NXT Champion picking up the victory.