WWE
Karrion Kross Returns To NXT, Attacks Damian Priest
Karrion Kross is back and it seems his first target has been revealed.
After a “tick tock” vignette aired for Kross’ return during NXT TakeOver: WarGames, many were anticipating an appearance tonight when NXT Champion Finn Balor opened the show. However, Balor was instead greeted by Pete Dunne, Kyle O’Reilly, Damian Priest, and event Scarlett.
During that opening segment, Priest called out Scarlett for always doing the dirty work while Karrion Kross waits in his car. Scarlett merely smirked and walked off, signaling bad things to come for Priest.
Something tells us @ArcherOfInfamy will regret slandering @WWEKarrionKross. ⏳#WWENXT @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/ND4C8WHDuc
— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2020
Sure enough, Kross later showed up and took Priest out when the Archer of Infamy attempted to confront Johnny Gargano. After Priest was put through a table, Kross got back in his vehicle where Scarlett was waiting, and the two rode off into the moonlight.
𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒍𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒔𝒄𝒂𝒑𝒆 𝒐𝒇 #𝑾𝑾𝑬𝑵𝑿𝑻 𝒉𝒂𝒔 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒈𝒆𝒅 𝒂𝒔 𝒘𝒆 𝒌𝒏𝒐𝒘 𝒊𝒕.@WWEKarrionKross & @Lady_Scarlett13 are here! pic.twitter.com/bUpujMXGrI
— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2020
𝑻𝒊𝒄𝒌 𝑻𝒐𝒄𝒌. ⌛❌💀
We know you missed them; they're back. #WWENXT @WWEKarrionKross @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/RH65bNE7cb
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 10, 2020
It is not known yet when exactly Kross will step foot in the ring, but this appearance signifies he’s one step closer. Tick tock.
WWE
Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae Officially Form New Faction
This is “The Way.”
During this week’s WWE NXT, new North American Champion Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae appeared in-ring with their new friends Indi Hartwell and Austin Theory. Gargano announced that they will collectively be known as The Way going forward.
Always Two There Are. #TheWay pic.twitter.com/FBoOGn7wIh
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) December 10, 2020
It was also confirmed that LeRae suffered a broken arm at NXT TakeOver: WarGames, however no timetable for her in-ring return was given. Gargano presented a trophy with a Shotzi Blackheart doll head to his wife.
We also know that Gargano and Theory will team up next week to face Leon Ruff and Kushida.
WWE
Finn Balor To Defend NXT Title At New Year’s Evil, Potential Challengers Revealed
NXT Champion Finn Balor is back after a two-month hiatus. Balor suffered a broken jaw against Kyle O’Reilly at TakeOver 31 in October, and WWE found a way to book around his absence with TakeOver: WarGames.
While opening this week’s WWE NXT, Balor announced that he will defend the title at New Year’s Evil on January 6. His challenger? Well that’s up for competitors to decide. Balor was confronted by Pete Dunne, Kyle O’Reilly, and Damian Priest. All three made their case for why they believe they should get the title shot, but an official challenger has yet to be named.
"If you want me, come see me."@PeteDunneYxB accepts your decree, @FinnBalor. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/MgiOVlnJIm
— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2020
"Technically, you're still #NXTChampion, but come on, man? You spent the last two months eating your food out of a straw."
Oh, @KORcombat hasn't forgotten about #NXTTakeOver 31. #WWNXT @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/M2Pv537I8U
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 10, 2020
Karrion Kross is now back in the fold, and fans are anticipating his title rematch since after forfeited it due to injury in August.
Balor has already defeated Priest and O’Reilly this year, but has yet to step in a WWE ring against Dunne or Kross. Expect WWE to kick off the new year with a major championship clash.
WWE
WATCH: NXT TakeOver: WarGames Dark Match Released
WWE has released the full dark match that took place prior to NXT TakeOver: WarGames on Sunday. The bout, which is embedded below, saw Legado del Fantasma take on Curt Stallion, August Grey, and Ashante “Thee” Adonis in six-man cruiserweight action.
Curt Stallion is expected to challenge Santos Escobar for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship soon after he recently won a five-way contender’s match on the 205th episode of 205 Live. Escobar has reigned as champion for nearly 200 days.
We’ll have complete NXT results right here at ProWrestling.com starting at 8pm ET.
14-Man Tag Team Match, Serena Deeb In Action & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
MJF Wins Dynamite Diamond Ring For A Second Time With Help From Inner Circle & Miro
Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae Officially Form New Faction
Shaq Weighs In On Jade Cargill vs. Brandi Rhodes During AEW Dynamite Appearance
Sting Speaks On AEW Dynamite, Says He’ll Be Around For A Long Time
This Week’s Best Instagram Photos
WWE Raw Results (11/30): Symphony Of Destruction, #1 Contender’s Triple Threat
NXT TakeOver: WarGames Results (2020): Undisputed Era vs Team McAfee, Strap Match & More!
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (12/7): Randy Orton vs Bray Wyatt, Asuka vs Shayna Baszler, More
AEW Dynamite ‘Winter Is Coming’ Results (12/2): Moxley vs Omega, Iconic Debut, IMPACTful Partnership In The Works?
WATCH: NXT TakeOver: WarGames Dark Match Released
WWE’s The Bump: Drew McIntyre, Goldberg, Joe Manganiello & More
Watch Io Shirai’s Insane WarGames Dive, Finn Balor Says “All Eyes Go Back On The Prince” This Week
NXT Takeover: WarGames Pre-Show (Video)
FREE MATCHES: Undisputed Era & Team Ripley, WarGames, Big Show vs Undertaker, TLC
Trending
-
Results2 days ago
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (12/7): Randy Orton vs Bray Wyatt, Asuka vs Shayna Baszler, More
-
Impact1 day ago
IMPACT Wrestling Results (12/8): Kenny Omega Speaks, Knockouts Tag Tournament Continues!
-
WWE2 days ago
Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Welcome Their First Child (Photo)
-
WWE2 days ago
Potential Plans For Charlotte Flair & Andrade Upon Their WWE Returns
-
AEW8 hours ago
AEW Dynamite Results (12/9): Sting Speaks, Kenny Explains, Dynamite Diamond On The Line
-
WWE3 days ago
Elias Teases A Character Change Following Electrocution On WWE Raw
-
AEW1 day ago
Kenny Omega Explains His Actions In IMPACT Wrestling Debut, Teases Adding To His “Collection”
-
AEW1 day ago
Tony Khan Buys Ad Time On IMPACT Wrestling; Calls Kenny Omega’s Title Win “Disgraceful”