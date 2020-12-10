Karrion Kross Returns To NXT, Attacks Damian Priest

Karrion Kross is back and it seems his first target has been revealed.

After a “tick tock” vignette aired for Kross’ return during NXT TakeOver: WarGames, many were anticipating an appearance tonight when NXT Champion Finn Balor opened the show. However, Balor was instead greeted by Pete Dunne, Kyle O’Reilly, Damian Priest, and event Scarlett.

During that opening segment, Priest called out Scarlett for always doing the dirty work while Karrion Kross waits in his car. Scarlett merely smirked and walked off, signaling bad things to come for Priest.

Sure enough, Kross later showed up and took Priest out when the Archer of Infamy attempted to confront Johnny Gargano. After Priest was put through a table, Kross got back in his vehicle where Scarlett was waiting, and the two rode off into the moonlight.

It is not known yet when exactly Kross will step foot in the ring, but this appearance signifies he’s one step closer. Tick tock.