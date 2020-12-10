Connect with us

WWE

Karrion Kross Returns To NXT, Attacks Damian Priest

Published

6 hours ago

on

Karrion Kross is back and it seems his first target has been revealed.

After a “tick tock” vignette aired for Kross’ return during NXT TakeOver: WarGames, many were anticipating an appearance tonight when NXT Champion Finn Balor opened the show. However, Balor was instead greeted by Pete Dunne, Kyle O’Reilly, Damian Priest, and event Scarlett.


During that opening segment, Priest called out Scarlett for always doing the dirty work while Karrion Kross waits in his car. Scarlett merely smirked and walked off, signaling bad things to come for Priest.

Sure enough, Kross later showed up and took Priest out when the Archer of Infamy attempted to confront Johnny Gargano. After Priest was put through a table, Kross got back in his vehicle where Scarlett was waiting, and the two rode off into the moonlight.

It is not known yet when exactly Kross will step foot in the ring, but this appearance signifies he’s one step closer. Tick tock.

Related Topics:

WWE

Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae Officially Form New Faction

Published

5 hours ago

on

Dec 9, 2020

By

Candice LeRae

This is “The Way.”

During this week’s WWE NXT, new North American Champion Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae appeared in-ring with their new friends Indi Hartwell and Austin Theory. Gargano announced that they will collectively be known as The Way going forward.


It was also confirmed that LeRae suffered a broken arm at NXT TakeOver: WarGames, however no timetable for her in-ring return was given. Gargano presented a trophy with a Shotzi Blackheart doll head to his wife.

We also know that Gargano and Theory will team up next week to face Leon Ruff and Kushida.

Continue Reading

WWE

Finn Balor To Defend NXT Title At New Year’s Evil, Potential Challengers Revealed

Published

6 hours ago

on

Dec 9, 2020

By

Finn Balor

NXT Champion Finn Balor is back after a two-month hiatus. Balor suffered a broken jaw against Kyle O’Reilly at TakeOver 31 in October, and WWE found a way to book around his absence with TakeOver: WarGames.

While opening this week’s WWE NXT, Balor announced that he will defend the title at New Year’s Evil on January 6. His challenger? Well that’s up for competitors to decide. Balor was confronted by Pete Dunne, Kyle O’Reilly, and Damian Priest. All three made their case for why they believe they should get the title shot, but an official challenger has yet to be named.


Karrion Kross is now back in the fold, and fans are anticipating his title rematch since after forfeited it due to injury in August.

Balor has already defeated Priest and O’Reilly this year, but has yet to step in a WWE ring against Dunne or Kross. Expect WWE to kick off the new year with a major championship clash.

Continue Reading

WWE

WATCH: NXT TakeOver: WarGames Dark Match Released

Published

8 hours ago

on

Dec 9, 2020

By

WWE has released the full dark match that took place prior to NXT TakeOver: WarGames on Sunday. The bout, which is embedded below, saw Legado del Fantasma take on Curt Stallion, August Grey, and Ashante “Thee” Adonis in six-man cruiserweight action.

Curt Stallion is expected to challenge Santos Escobar for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship soon after he recently won a five-way contender’s match on the 205th episode of 205 Live. Escobar has reigned as champion for nearly 200 days.


We’ll have complete NXT results right here at ProWrestling.com starting at 8pm ET.

Continue Reading

Trending