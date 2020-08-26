Karrion Kross Segment, 2 Title Matches & More Announced For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT

Several exciting segments have been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT television at Full Sail University, hot off a wild NXT TakeOver: XXX special this past weekend.

The brand new NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Scarlett will kick off tonight’s show. With Keith Lee moving on to the Raw roster, it’s looking pretty unlikely we’ll see a rematch between the two heavy-hitters. So who’s got a death wish and wants to take on the new champ?

Speaking of champions, there will be TWO title matches tonight. Santos Escobar will defend the NXT Cruiserweight title against Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, and after their triple threat win at TakeOver, Breezango battles Imperium for the tag team titles.

Also announced is a tag team match pitting NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai and former champion Rhea Ripley against Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

Join us for live coverage tonight at 8:00 pm ET.