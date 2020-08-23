Karrion Kross Suffers Potential Separated Shoulder During NXT Takeover: XXX

While Karrion Kross might have become the WWE NXT Champion last night, it appears it came at a price as he has suffered a potential injury.

Kross was able to defeat Keith Lee in the main event of WWE NXT Takeover: XXX, winning the title. However, Triple H confirmed during his post-show conference call that it appears Kross has separated his shoulder.

“As good as he is at his job, I wish I can say that he was just really good at his job, I really do wish I could say that. I’m going to have to find out, you know, get him an MRI and everything. Right now, it looks like he separated his shoulder somewhere in that match. I knew it was hurt. I knew he was hurt. He wanted to continue. Medical team was watching him and felt like he could continue. They felt like they knew it was a separated shoulder and to the degree that it was by looking, so they were comfortable with him continuing. You know, he’s tough man. There’s not much more to say about that to go through that with Keith Lee, who’s a big boy, when you when your shoulder is separated like that is not easy,” said Triple H.

Triple H went on to praise the new WWE NXT Champion for being able to battle through the injury but added that he knows how bittersweet this moment now is for him.

“It’s very painful. You got him through it and he got to the end. I know he’s — bittersweet because he’s ecstatic in the moment, he is excited in the moment. This is a dream come true for both him and Scarlett. They have worked an entire career to get to this moment. I can tell you that from the bottom of his heart and I’ve had that conversation since the first day. So to him, to get here in talking to him earlier in the day, what he almost felt like was this crazy, surreal moment where the two of them, both he and Scarlett, kept saying, ‘it’s hard for us to believe we’re in here in this moment and it’s hard for us to even envision that we are like they kept waiting for it to change today or for something to happen that would change everything. Then you get to that moment with the uncertainty of something like this in the end, and my heart breaks for him. I know everybody here does, but we’ll see where he’s at,” Triple H said. “They’re going through everything and as soon as we can get them in a facility, we’ll get them an MRI and then we’ll see where everything goes. Hopefully it’s it’s not too crazy and we can figure out how to work around it or work through it or whatever that is.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)

WWE.com then posted a full update on the situation, confirming the injury and adding that the new champion will be having an MRI on Monday to assess the full extent of the injury.